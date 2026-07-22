EMERGE Reports Strong Preliminary Q2 Results

TORONTO, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), an acquirer and operator of profitable e-commerce brands and technologies, is pleased to provide preliminary unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Select Preliminary Q2 2026 Financial Highlights (vs. Q2 2025):

Revenue expected to be between $9.0M and $9.1M vs. $8.5M

expected to be between $9.0M and $9.1M vs. $8.5M Gross margin expected to be approximately 39% vs. 36%

expected to be approximately 39% vs. 36% Adj. EBITDA (1) expected to be between $1M and $1.1M vs. $958K

expected to be between $1M and $1.1M vs. $958K Cash Position grew to $4.8M (June 30, 2026) vs. $3.5M (June 30, 2025) and $4.1M (March 31, 2026)

EMERGE expects to file its full Q2 results in late August 2026.

Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The financial and operating results included in this news release are based on preliminary unaudited estimated results which have not yet been finalized. These estimated results are subject to change upon completion of the Q2 2026 financial statements and such changes could be material due to, among other things, the completion of EMERGE's financial closing procedures, final adjustments, and other developments that may arise between now and the time the financial results are finalized. Accordingly, such estimated results are forward-looking statements (as defined below) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation and are subject to the limitations and risks described under "Forward-Looking Statements" below. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in Canadian dollars.

About EMERGE

EMERGE Commerce (TSXV: ECOM) is a disciplined acquirer and operator of profitable e-commerce brands and technologies across Direct-to Consumer ("D2C") and Business-to-Business ("B2B") segments. Our D2C portfolio spans our Grocery and Golf verticals. truLOCAL is our flagship Canadian meat and seafood subscription service. Our Golf vertical includes UnderPar (discounted golf experiences), JustGolfStuff and Tee 2 Green (discounted apparel and equipment). EMERGE B2B houses Viral Loops, our referral marketing platform.

Follow EMERGE:

LinkedIn | X | Instagram | Facebook

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

(1) Non-GAAP Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing a further understanding of results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the financial information of the Company reported under IFRS. EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as alternatives to revenue or net income/loss determined in accordance with IFRS. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA as defined by management means earnings before interest and financing costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, transaction costs, foreign exchange gains/losses, discontinued operations, fair value increments on inventory included in cost of sales, unrealized gains/losses on contingent consideration and share-based compensation. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure because it provides information about the operating and financial performance of EMERGE and its ability to generate ongoing operating cash flow to fund future working capital needs and fund future capital expenditures or acquisitions.

A reconciliation of the adjusted measures is included in the Company's management discussion & analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2026 in the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A which is incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in Canadian dollars.

On Behalf of the Board

Ghassan Halazon

Director, President, and CEO

EMERGE Commerce Ltd.

SOURCE Emerge Commerce Ltd.

For further information: Mike Murphy, EMERGE Commerce Ltd., 416-479-9590, [email protected]