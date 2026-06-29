EMERGE Commerce Announces Results of Voting at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, and Issuance of Restricted Share Units

TORONTO, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), an acquirer and operator of profitable e-commerce brands and technologies, announced that it held its annual general meeting of shareholders today and that all matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 15, 2026, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the meeting.

In particular, shareholders approved the election of all director nominees, the appointment of MNP LLP as the Company's auditors, authorized the Board of Directors (the "Board") to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year and approved the Company's fixed Equity Incentive Plan, as amended and restated.

All three of the individuals nominated for the board, all of whom previously served as directors of the Company, were elected as directors for the ensuing year:

Director Nominee Votes For % of Votes Ian McKinnon 20,893,403 99.90 % John Kim 20,903,403 99.95 % Ghassan Halazon 20,614,681 98.57 %

Following the meeting, the Company appointed Ian McKinnon as Chairman of the Board as well as Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee Chair, and John Kim as Audit Committee Chair.

"Having served on the Board for the past four years, I am honoured to step into the role of Chair. I look forward to continuing to work closely with the Board and management team as the Company embarks on its next phase of growth under Ghassan's leadership," commented Ian McKinnon

Drew Green did not seek re-election to the EMERGE Board of Directors. Mr. Green will continue to support the Company in an advisory capacity moving forward.

"The Board would like to thank Drew for his dedication, entrepreneurial perspective and contributions to EMERGE over the years. We are grateful for the role he has played in the Company's evolution and look forward to continuing to benefit from his experience, and industry expertise in his new capacity as an advisor," commented Ghassan Halazon, founder and CEO of EMERGE.

"Serving as Chairman since the company was founded almost a decade ago has been an incredible experience, and one that I am grateful for. When the early formation and evolution of eCommerce in Canada is written about, EMERGE will have a prominent place in the story line, and given the profitable foundation that is now in place, EMERGE should play a prominent role for decades to come. Thank you to Ghassan, John and Ian for their incredible service and teamwork. Looking forward to continuing to share advice and will endeavour to remain a meaningful shareholder for years to come as the company continues to execute on its profitable growth plans," commented Mr. Green.

Issuance of Restricted Share Unit Grants

The Company announces the granting of restricted share units (the "RSUs"), pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan.

The grants were made as part of the Company's annual compensation process and are intended to reward and incentivize performance and contributions to EMERGE's future success.

A total of 2,218,332 RSUs were granted to certain directors, officers, and employees of the Company. The RSUs vest over either one year or three years depending on applicable award, and were granted at a deemed price of $0.075. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company.

About EMERGE

EMERGE Commerce (TSXV: ECOM) is a disciplined acquirer and operator of profitable e-commerce brands and technologies across Direct-to Consumer ("D2C") and Business-to-Business ("B2B") segments. Our D2C portfolio spans our Grocery and Golf verticals. truLOCAL is our flagship Canadian meat and seafood subscription service. Our Golf vertical includes UnderPar (discounted golf experiences), JustGolfStuff and Tee 2 Green (discounted apparel and equipment). EMERGE B2B houses Viral Loops, our referral marketing platform.

To learn more visit https://www.emerge-commerce.com/

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Cautionary notice

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board

Ghassan Halazon

Director, President, and CEO

EMERGE Commerce Ltd.

SOURCE Emerge Commerce Ltd.

For further information: Mike Murphy, EMERGE Commerce Ltd., 416-479-9590, [email protected]