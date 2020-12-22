EMERGE CEO to Appear on BNN Bloomberg TV, Provides Corporate Update on Acquisition Plans and Continued E-Commerce Momentum

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Ghassan Halazon, founder and CEO of EMERGE Commerce Ltd., ("EMERGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: ECOM), a leading acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands, is scheduled to appear on BNN Bloomberg TV this morning at 10.40am EST with host, Paul Bagnell, to discuss the future of e-commerce heading into 2021, and to celebrate Canada's Top 40 Under 40 award this year that named Halazon as an honouree.

EMERGE would also like to provide the following corporate updates:

Acquisition Pipeline: EMERGE continues to make progress on its acquisition pipeline, and is currently advancing a variety of opportunities ranging from early due diligence stages to signed Letters of Intent ("LOI").

During Q4 to date 2020, EMERGE continues to see strong growth in certain key pandemic-resilient e-commerce categories such as groceries, golf products, and essentials, partially offsetting certain COVID-impacted verticals. EMERGE previously reported revenue growth of 196% in Q3 2020. Adjusted EBITDA(1) Positive: The Company anticipates it will end the year with positive Adjusted EBITDA.

"Our decision to go public was in large part to shore up our balance sheet so we could accelerate our acquisition roadmap," said Ghassan Halazon, Founder and CEO, EMERGE. "We have a robust acquisition pipeline, including signed Letters of Intent (LOI) with quality, profitable niche e-commerce businesses that complement and enhance our existing portfolio. Shareholders who have been with us from day one can attest that we have a track record of closing on transactions we commit to."

"As the year winds down, we can say with confidence that we anticipate our business will demonstrate strong growth year over year in 2020, with positive adjusted EBITDA, a strong balance sheet, and a growing acquisition pipeline to execute against. Underlying our roadmap is an e-commerce sector that continues to experience significant change and acceleration."

(1) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are a non-GAAP measure and should not be construed as alternatives to net income/loss determined in accordance with IFRS. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA as defined by EMERGE means earnings before interest and financing costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, transaction costs, foreign exchange gains/losses, discontinued operations, unrealized gains/losses on contingent consideration and share-based compensation. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure because it provides information about the operating and financial performance of EMERGE and its ability to generate ongoing operating cash flow to fund future working capital needs and fund future capital expenditures or acquisitions.

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a disciplined, diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of e-commerce brands across North America. Our network of e-commerce sites provides our members with offers on golf, groceries, essentials, nearby staycations and experiences. Our portfolio houses some of Canada's most coveted online destinations including UnderPar.com, WagJag.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, and BeRightBack.ca. EMERGE was named one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail's 2020 Canada's Top Growing Companies.

To learn more visit www.emerge-commerce.com

