Emerald ash borer confirmed in Moncton, New Brunswick

OTTAWA, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has confirmed the presence of emerald ash borer in Moncton, New Brunswick. This detection is outside of currently regulated areas for emerald ash borer in Canada, and is the third detection of EAB in the province.

CFIA and its partners are conducting additional surveys to determine whether the pest has become established in the area, and if so, the extent of the spread.

Effective immediately, the movement of all ash material (such as logs, branches, and woodchips) and all species of firewood from the affected site is restricted. The property owners in the affected area have been notified of these restrictions.

Although the emerald ash borer poses no threat to human health, it is highly destructive to ash trees. It has already killed millions of ash trees in Canada and the United States, and poses a major economic and environmental threat to urban and forested areas of North America.

CFIA continues to work with federal, provincial, municipal and First Nations partners and organizations to slow the spread of this pest.

Quick facts

Moving untreated firewood is a common way for invasive insects and diseases to spread.

The emerald ash borer is native to China and eastern Asia . Its presence in Canada was first confirmed in 2002. It has since been found in parts of five provinces.

and eastern . Its presence in was first confirmed in 2002. It has since been found in parts of five provinces. CFIA regulates this pest to protect Canada's forests, municipal trees and nurseries.

