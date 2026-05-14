TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canadians prepare to head back onto the water for the first long weekend of the season, the Canadian Safe Boating Council (CSBC) is launching its annual Safe Boating Awareness Week--a nationwide campaign promoting safe and responsible boating.

Canada's passion for boating remains strong, with more than 12 million Canadians enjoying time on the water each year. While this widespread participation is encouraging, it has also been accompanied by a rise in boating-related incidents--highlighting the need for increased safety awareness and education.

Safe Boating Awareness Week 2026 (CNW Group/Canadian Safe Boating Council)

To help keep Canadians safe on the water, the CSBC and its partners are reinforcing five key safety messages:

Wear Your lifejacket Boat Sober Be prepared, You and Your Vessel Take a Boating Course Be Cold Water Safe

These simple but critical practices are designed to reduce preventable incidents and ensure everyone enjoys a safe and memorable boating season.

Throughout Safe Boating Awareness Week, the CSBC works alongside boating and water safety organizations nationwide, with support from Canadian media to amplify these life-saving messages.

"Safe boating isn't just a week-long focus - it's a year-round commitment. Whether it's a leisurely cruise or a thrilling adventure, always wear your lifejacket and ensure everyone on board does too." – Peter Heard, Chair, Canadian Safe Boating Council

"We know that time spent outdoors is good for us, both physically and mentally. Outdoor activity continues to thrive, especially in paddling, and it is important for new and seasoned paddlers to be safe while enjoying their time on the water." - Michelle McShane, Executive Director, Paddle Canada

Go to www.csbc.ca/en/safe-boating-awareness-week to access videos from CSBC partners that can be downloaded by media or shared on social media.

Safe Boating Awareness Week is promoted by the Canadian Safe Boating Council (CSBC), a registered charity, with support from its members, partners and Transport Canada's Office of Boating Safety.

For additional information on boating safety, visit CSBC.ca.

For interviews contact:

English

CSBC – National Spokesperson – Chair Peter Heard: [email protected]

Paddle Canada – Executive Director Michelle McShane: [email protected] 1-888-252-6292 ext. 2

Lifesaving Society – Senior Communications Officer, Stephanie Bakalar: [email protected] 416-490-8844 x 436

SOURCE Canadian Safe Boating Council