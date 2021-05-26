Else Nutrition to launch Plant-Based Toddler Nutrition at Associated Food Stores

"Launching at AFS is very important to us, as it significantly boosts the availability of our whole food, clean label offering to millions of more wanting American parents, looking for real solutions for their children," stated Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "With the potential of being in nearly 300 additional, high quality independent grocery outlets shows our commitment to expand U.S. retail distribution by the end of 2021, and beyond," she added.

Associated Food Stores is an American distributor and retailer co-operative that supplies independently owned retail supermarkets throughout Utah, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, and Wyoming. Membership has grown to more than 400 retailers in the eight intermountain states. AFS continues to be committed to independent retailers by providing quality products, support, and exceptional service. AFS's corporate office, located in Salt Lake City, Utah, is home to a variety of wholesale and retail operations and support that lead to the success of our member retailers. Services include human resources, retail technology and operations support, insurance service, marketing and design, advertising, accounting, market development, and procurement. AFS's Distribution Center in Farr West, Utah, provides groceries, non-foods goods, and other products to the more than 400 retailers. Their core retailers are: Lin's, Macey's, Dan's, Dick's, and Fresh Market. Associated Food Stores was founded on the idea of local grocers banding together to help improve individual businesses and we continue with that philosophy today by sourcing local products when possible.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

