Else Nutrition Set to Expand into Massive Kids Nutrition Drink Market with Plant-Powered Complete Nutrition

"Following the successful launch of Else Plant-Based Nutrition for Toddlers and thousands of families adopting the product, we're excited to bring clean label, plant-based complete nutrition to kids across North America," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO & Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "We've recently completed an independent consumer study of over 800 moms in the U.S., and the desire for clean label, organic, plant-based nutrition drinks is clear – with over 80% indicating intent to purchase. We're aiming to shake up a market that literally has been dominated by high sugar options for far too long," she added.

Packed with the protein, carbs, healthy fats and 20 essential nutrients kids need, Else Plant-Powered Complete Nutrition for Kids offers good, clean fuel for growing. It contains 50% less sugar than leading brands. The Nutrition shakes (Chocolate and Vanilla flavors) will be sold in 11.6 oz cans, and will first be available online in early Q2.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc is focused on innovative, plant-based, food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children and adults. Revolutionizing the global infant nutrition sector, Else provides the healthiest and most sustainable products possible that are all natural, whole foods, clean nutrition with a focus on transparency of ingredients and minimal manufacturing process. Else (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Toddler Nutrition was a #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the New Releases for the Baby/Toddler Formula category in Fall 2020. Else's Executives include leaders hailing from the largest infant nutrition companies. Else advisory board members held executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies. Many of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics Harvard Medical School, Children's Hospital Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, University Hospital Brussels, Belgium, Tel Aviv University and Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel. For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

