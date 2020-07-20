Else Nutrition Receives Key USDA Organic Certification Ahead of Toddler Nutrition Product Launch in U.S.

The received USDA certification affirms that Else's Toddler Nutrition product is fully sourced and processed according to federal organic guidelines (addressing among other factors, soil quality, pest and additives control), and adheres to independent and rigorous testing to ensure their certification meets a standard which enables transparency with respect to food and consumer product labelling and to preserve public health and safety for U.S. consumers.

"Attaining this key organic certification demonstrates Else's commitment towards creating and providing safe, organic, clean label, plant-based, nutrition products – that are good for people, animals and the planet," said Ms. Hamutal Yitzhak, Co-Founder and CEO of Else Nutrition.

Earlier this week, the Else e-store opened for pre-orders of the full-sized Else Nutrition Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc, is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QB board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the Company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the timing of the Company's toddler nutrition product launch and the availability of the Company's product online. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

For further information: Ms. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, Co-Founder & Director, ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc., E: [email protected], P: +972(0)3-6445095; Mr. Sokhie Puar, Director, ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc., E: [email protected], P: 604-603-7787