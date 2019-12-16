Else Nutrition Receives Favorable Regulatory Assessment Ahead of U.S. Market Launch

VANCOUVER, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSX-V: BABY, OTCQB: BABYF) ("Else" or the "Company"), a developer of plant-based alternatives to dairy-based baby nutrition, announces that it has received a favorable regulatory assessment of its toddler formula ingredients from EAS Consulting Group, LLC, which conducted a preliminary review of the Else formula in view of the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) requirements.

With vast, global expertise in regulatory approvals, and specialty in FDA requirements, EAS has unique experience and capability pertaining to the introduction of food, drinks and new infant formulas.

"The EAS Infant Formula Team has confirmed that Else toddler formula intended to be marketed in the U.S. meets the regulatory requirements for general food as required for a toddler formula," stated Dr. Fabiana Bar-Yoseph, Else's Director of Clinical Development, Regulatory and Scientific Affairs. She added, "This regulatory validation marks a significant step as we look to bring a nutritious, plant-based toddler formula to the U.S. market."

Else Nutrition's 100% plant-based toddler formula is set to launch in the U.S. market in the second quarter of 2020.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

The Company is a food and nutrition company focused on research, development, manufacturing, marketing, sale and/or license of innovative plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children and adult markets. Its revolutionary 100% plant-based non-soy alternative to dairy-based baby formula received the "Best Health and Diet Solutions" award in the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan in May 2017. For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com .

About EAS Consulting Group, LLC (EAS)

Headquartered in Alexandria, VA with consultants and auditors located strategically throughout North and South America, Europe, and various Pacific Rim counties, EAS Consulting Group is a sought-after expert in regulatory matters, assisting firms with highly technical submissions such as GRAS , DMF, NDI, ANDA, 510(k) and others, as well as the development of quality systems, label reviews, structure-function claims, GMP audits, and US Agent assistance and more. EAS Consulting Group, LLC (EAS) specializes in Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory matters. For more information, visit: easconsultinggroup.com.

TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Chelsie Hodge, Director of Corporate Relations, ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc., E: chelsieh@elsenutrition.com, P: (604)360-2977; Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, Co-Founder & Director,ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc., E:hamutaly@elsenutrition.com, P: +972(0)52-447-9931