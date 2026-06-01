Expects to improve product supply

and meet growing consumer demand in the US and Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSX: BABY) (OTCQX: BABYF) (FSE: 0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), a pioneer in whole food, Plant-Based nutrition for babies, toddlers, children and adults, is happy to announce that it is starting a manufacturing drive to meet growing US and Canadian consumers' demand.

Dealing with cash constraints on one side, growing US consumers' demand on the other, and with the fast recovery of our Canadian retail business, we have struggled in the last year to produce enough stock to meet demand, and faced several Out-Of-Stock (OOS) situations that hurt our revenue and delayed our growth.

We are happy to inform that we are now able to initiate a manufacturing drive that will allow us to keep in stock through the summer of 2026 in both the US and Canada. We plan to continue this drive through this summer and secure stock for the remainder of the year.

"I am very happy that we can launch a manufacturing drive and avoid OOS," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "It will allow us to support the growing demand for our products in the US and the re-launch of our products in Canada. Having sufficient products to meet the growing consumer demand will allow us to return to growth and reach our profitability goals."

To delve deeper into Else Nutrition's offerings and its revolutionary approach to nutrition, visit www.elsenutrition.com

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and Plant-Based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, Plant-Based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

"Best Dairy Alternative" Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon

TSX

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Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs, and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID-19 and that the manufacturing, broker, and supply logistic agreement with the company does not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs, and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations Contact: Alexandra Schilt, Crescendo Communications, LLC, Office: (212) 671-1020, Email: [email protected]