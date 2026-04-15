Else Nutrition Commends Trump Administration's Expanded Commitment to Bolstering Infant Formulas Regulation in FY2027

President's Budget requested significant FDA funding increases, signaling growing support for Else's next-generation plant-based infant formula

Builds Upon FY26 Congressional Appropriations Directive Report Language to Implement and Modernize Guidance for Plant-Based, Non-Soy, Non-Dairy Infant Formulas

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSX: BABY) (OTCQX: BABYF) (FSE: 0YL) ("Else" or the "Company"), a pioneer in whole-food plant-based, non-soy, non-dairy nutrition for early childhood and adult nutrition, today commended recent actions by the Trump Administration and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that signal increasing support for innovation and modernization within the infant formula market.

The President's Budget request for Fiscal Year 2027 reinforces funding for infant formula modernization through the FDA's Human Foods Program, including a proposed increase of approximately $108.5 million compared to the FY2026 enacted level. This requested increase, which was announced in early April 2026, identifies infant formula regulation as a key investment area within this program, reflecting growing institutional prioritization.

Else believes this increased funding will expand FDA resources--including dedicated infant formula personnel, expertise, and research capabilities--to help advance modernization efforts such as finalizing Protein Efficiency Ratio (PER) guidance and clinical validation pathways, while enabling broader investments to strengthen the nation's infant formula supply. This intention coincides with the FY26 Congressional appropriations directive report language, which encourages the FDA to implement and modernize guidance for plant-based, non-soy, non-dairy infant formulas; an area where Else is uniquely positioned as a pioneer.

Further supporting this momentum, infant formula has also been included among the FDA Human Foods Program's Priority Deliverables for 2026, demonstrating increased regulatory attention and potential pathway clarity for next-generation formulations. In addition, the FDA recently indicated that updated regulatory guidance on Protein Efficiency Ratios (PER) is expected to be finalized in 2026. While final guidance has not yet been released, the agency's decision to revisit PER standards represents an encouraging step toward enabling broader innovation and modernization across the category, particularly for alternative protein sources.

"We are highly encouraged by the Administration's continued focus on modernizing the regulatory framework for infant formula and advancing innovation in this critical category, as part of Operation Stork Speed," said Hamutal Yitzhak, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "These developments reflect a growing recognition of the need for more diverse, high-quality nutritional options, including plant-based alternatives. As a company dedicated to redefining infant and children's nutrition, we believe these efforts will help create a more supportive environment for innovation and ultimately expand access to safe, nutritious choices for families."

Else believes that the evolving regulatory landscape, including initiatives such as Operation Stork Speed and increased FDA prioritization, has the potential to unlock new opportunities across the infant nutrition market. The Company continues to monitor these developments closely and remains engaged in supporting regulatory progress that aligns with its mission to deliver clean, sustainable, and nutritionally complete products.

Else expects to provide further updates as these regulatory initiatives continue to evolve.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and Plant-Based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, Plant-Based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

"Best Dairy Alternative" Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon

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This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs, and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID-19 and that the manufacturing, broker, and supply logistic agreement with the company does not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs, and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations Contact: Alexandra Schilt, Crescendo Communications, LLC, Office: (212) 671-1020, Email: [email protected]