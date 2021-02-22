Else Nutrition has Developed a Breakthrough, Patent-Pending Clean Processing of Ingredients for its Infant Formula

This new process builds on the company's already clean and most natural production process that ensures the highest quality standards - it does not use harsh chemicals or detergents (commonly used in the industry) and does not impact the formula's amino acids or other macronutrients.

"The World Health Organization considers the first 1000 days of life as critically important to long term health and wellness. It's the window of time where optimum brain and immune system development is established. Infant formula is the exclusive form of nourishment for many babies during this critical period of development. The recent consumer and regulatory call to action is especially prudent to the formula category. Else Nutrition is voluntarily and proactively changing the way they source ingredients, manufacture their products, and think about food safety all in an effort to optimize environmental and public health now and into the future," said Jaclyn Bowen MPH, MS food and consumer products safety and systems engineer and Executive Director of Clean Label Project.

"We're leading a clean revolution, disrupting the baby food industry by setting a new standard in quality, transparency and sustainability. This latest development brings us even closer to bringing clean label, plant-based, minimally processed infant formula to wanting parents worldwide," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition.

The novel pre-process was under development for nearly a year. A full Pilot stage was successfully completed and tested recently at the company's innovation center in Northern Israel, positively demonstrating reduction of specific elements levels.

Already a recipient of The Clean Label Project's Purity Award (an honor only bestowed after products are tested for over 400 contaminants and heavy metals and meet the organization's highest standard) for its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers product, Else continues its commitment to 'cleaning up' the baby/toddler nutrition aisles with safe, clean label products of the highest quality.

Else is proud to share this exciting development and its continued commitment to baby food safety and quality, in light of a recent congressional report that revealed that many baby food products offered by leading manufacturers contain significant levels of toxic heavy metals.

Else's 'Beyond Organic' Processing

Else Nutrition is primarily made of almonds, tapioca and buckwheat; three core ingredients that go through a clean, all-natural process that provides the protein, carbohydrates, and fat directly from the whole plants, along with phytonutrients, fiber, vitamins and minerals nature intended to provide optimal nourishment for children. Else is free of dairy, soy and corn-syrup, and is made with non-GMO ingredients. It is made using a clean, most natural and sustainable industry process.

About Clean Label Project

Clean Label Project™ is a national nonprofit with the mission to bring truth and transparency to food and consumer product labeling. The foundation of food and consumer product safety in America is primarily focused on pathogen and microbiological contaminants. However, there is an increase in consumer, media, and academic attention being paid to the health consequences of exposure to heavy metals, pesticide residues, and plasticizers. Yet, consumers will never find this information on product labels. We are committed to changing the definition of food and consumer safety through the use of data, science, and transparency. We award brands with products that place an emphasized focus on purity and surpass the minimum regulations required by FDA. At Clean Label Project, we encourage brands to join us in becoming part of the solution to address the growing consumer concern of industrial & environmental contaminants and toxins in both food and consumer products.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the Company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID 19 and that the manufacturing, broker and supply logistic agreement with the Company do not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

For further information: Media Contact , Covet Consumer Business Unit, Gianna Totaro, [email protected], P: 1-301-875-6574; For more information, contact: Ms. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, Co-Founder & Director, ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc., E: [email protected], P: +972(0)3-6445095; Mr. Sokhie Puar, Director of Else Nutrition, Email: [email protected], P : 604-603-7787