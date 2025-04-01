ELSE NUTRITION GRANTED VOLUNTARY MANAGEMENT CEASE TRADE ORDER

VANCOUVER, BC, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSX: BABY) (OTCQX: BABYF) (FSE: 0YL) (the "Company") announces that it has been granted a voluntary management cease trade order in accordance with National Policy 12-203 due to it not being able to file its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2024 on SEDAR within 90 days of its financial year-end. The management cease trade order has been granted by the Company's principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The Company concluded that it would not be in a position to complete the year-end audit within the time periods required by National Instrument 51-102 due to timing constraints in completing audit procedures. As a result, the Company requires additional time to file its annual financial statements, MD&A and AIF for the financial year ended December 31, 2024.

The Company expects to file its annual financial statements, MD&A and AIF for the year ended December 31, 2024 by April 9, 2025 and in any event no later than May 30, 2025, and will issue a news release once they have been filed. The Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines of National Policy 12-203, by issuing bi-weekly default status reports, in the form of news releases, until the revocation of the management cease trade order. The Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings. The management cease trade order will prohibit the chief executive officer and the chief financial officer of the Company from trading in securities of the Company for so long as the annual financial statements, MD&A and AIF are not filed. The issuance of the management cease trade order does not affect the ability of persons other than the chief executive officer and the chief financial officer of the Company to trade in the Company's securities.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

Global Food Innovation Summit #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

"Best Dairy Alternative" Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022 , Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon

For more information, visit www.elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company filing its annual financial statements, MD&A and AIF. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Although the Company believes the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which could cause events or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and assumptions include, among others, variations in market conditions; currency exchange rates; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to access further funding, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies. In addition, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

