Else Nutrition Expands Partnership with One of the World's Largest Retailers with Launch on Retailer's E-store in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSX: BABY) (OTCQX: BABYF) (FSE: 0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), the innovative leader in complete, plant-based nutrition for babies, toddlers and children, today announced its expanded partnership with one of the world's largest retailers with the launch of its entire product line on the superstore's Canadian online store in August 2024.

After experiencing strong and consistent growth in the United States, Else Nutrition is proud to bring its nutritious offerings to the Canadian market, aligning with the retailer's omni-channel strategy in Canada. Canadian consumers will be able to easily purchase Else Nutrition's full range of products, including Toddler Nutrition, Kids Shakes, Ready-To-Drink (RTD) nutrition shakes and Cereals, directly through the retailer's robust online platform in August.

Key Highlights of Else Nutrition's Launch on the Retailer's E-store:

All SKUs Available: The entire line of Else Nutrition products, including Toddler, Kids Shakes, RTDs, and Baby Cereals, will be available for purchase in August.

The entire line of Else Nutrition products, including Toddler, Kids Shakes, RTDs, and Baby Cereals, will be available for purchase in August. Canada Partnership: With 403 stores nationwide, the retailer's Canadian division serves 1.5 million customers each day and hosts more than 1.5 million daily visits to the Canadian e-store, offering an unparalleled reach to Canadian families seeking healthier nutritional options.

With 403 stores nationwide, the retailer's Canadian division serves 1.5 million customers each day and hosts more than 1.5 million daily visits to the Canadian e-store, offering an unparalleled reach to Canadian families seeking healthier nutritional options. A Trusted Brand: the retailer is not only one of Canada's largest employers, but also ranks as one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. The partnership underscores Else Nutrition's commitment to becoming a staple in Canadian households.

"Expanding our Canadian presence through this retail leader is an important milestone for Else Nutrition, as it allows us to connect with a new audience of health-conscious Canadian families seeking clean, plant-based nutrition for their children," says Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO of Else Nutrition. "Our mission to provide healthy, sustainable alternatives for children seamlessly aligns with the retailer's values, and we are thrilled to partner with such an influential retailer."

To delve deeper into Else Nutrition's offerings and its revolutionary approach to kids' nutrition, visit www.elsenutrition.com

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and Plant-Based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, Plant-Based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit





Global Food Innovation Summit #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category





"Best Dairy Alternative" Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo





Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category





During September 2022 , Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon

