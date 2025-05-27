Else Nutrition Expands Nationwide with Kids Ready-to-Drink Shakes in 1,000 Leading U.S. Retailer Stores

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSX: BABY) (OTCQX: BABYF) (FSE: 0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), a leader in plant-based nutrition for early life and adult nutrition, is excited to announce its expanded footprint in the U.S. retail market with the launch of its Ready-to-Drink (RTD) products in a leading grocery retail chain. Starting May 2025, Else's clean-label Kids RTD products are available in 1,000 stores nationwide.

Launched in 2024, Else's ready-to-drink kids' shakes quickly gained traction among parents seeking nutritious, dairy-free, and soy-free options for their children.

"We are thrilled to see our RTD line gain a prominent spot on the shelves of this retail giant," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO & Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "This milestone demonstrates the strength of the Kids RTD category and the increasing consumer demand for clean-label, plant-based options. Kids don't need another ultra-processed drink, and our minimally processed ingredients-based shakes are the only whole-food-based option that both parents and kids love."

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and Plant-Based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, Plant-Based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit





Global Food Innovation Summit #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category





"Best Dairy Alternative" Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo





Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category





During September 2022 , Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon

