Else Nutrition Expands into Adult Nutrition Market with Launch of its Innovative Plant-based Ready-to-Drink Shakes

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), a leader in clean, Plant-Based nutrition, announces its entry into the adult food market with the launch of its revolutionary ready-to-drink (RTD) nutritional shakes for adults in the U.S. and Canada.

As the first and only whole-food, plant-powered, complete nutrition drink for adults, Else Nutrition's RTD shakes are poised to redefine the adult nutritional beverage market. Notably, the U.S. dairy alternatives market is forecasted to grow from $5.84 billion in 2022 to $14.28 billion by 2030, reflecting a significant consumer shift toward plant-based products. Furthermore, 44% of flexitarians cite health benefits as a key driver in choosing plant-based options. Else Nutrition's RTD shakes meet this growing demand, offering a superior product that aligns with vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian dietary preferences.

As more consumers embrace plant-based diets and seek sustainable, clean-label products, Else Nutrition's Adult RTD shakes offer a timely and innovative solution. Made from real, whole-food ingredients like almond butter, sunflower protein flour, and buckwheat flour, these dairy-free, minimally processed shakes provide a nutritious, easy-to-digest alternative to traditional dairy-based nutritional supplements.

A Complete Nutritional Solution

Each serving of Else Nutrition's RTD shake provides:

280 calories and 14g of high-quality plant protein

and Natural fiber, healthy carbohydrates, and unsaturated fats

26 essential vitamins and minerals tailored to adults' health needs

tailored to adults' health needs 50% less sugar than leading competitors with no artificial sweeteners

than leading competitors with no artificial sweeteners Lactose-free, cholesterol-free, low in saturated fat, and Clean Label Project Certified

Else Nutrition's RTD Vanilla shakes are now available in Canada in 8 fl. oz. (236 mL) tetra packs, offered in 6-packs and 24-packs. They can be purchased on Amazon.ca and at select retail locations. Additional flavors are planned for future release. In the U.S., the product line is set to launch in Q2 2025.

"We are proud to introduce a convenient, clean, and delicious option for adults looking to meet their daily nutritional needs," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO & Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "This launch is a natural progression of our mission to deliver whole-food-based nutrition for all ages. Our adult shakes aren't just better for you and easier to digest—they're better for the planet."

To delve deeper into Else Nutrition's offerings and its revolutionary approach to nutrition, visit www.elsenutrition.com

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and whole Plant-Based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, Plant-Based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

Global Food Innovation Summit #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

"Best Dairy Alternative" Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022 , Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon

