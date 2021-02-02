Else Nutrition Coming to Thrive Market in February

Parents across the United States seeking healthier plant-based nutrition alternatives for their children, will imminently be able to find Else's Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers on Thrive Market ( www.thrivemarket.com ).

"We're excited to form a partnership with Thrive Market as it further advances E-commerce strategy," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "Thrive Market is a wonderful fit for our brand as we share the common values of expanding healthy living, through accessible whole food nutrition while taking care of our planet.," she added.

Else Nutrition will be available in February 2021 to Thrive Market members.

About Thrive Market.

Thrive Market is the first socially conscious online store offering the world's best-selling natural and organic products at wholesale prices, with a mission to make healthy living easy and affordable for every American family, Thrive Market's catalog of over 6,0000 of the highest quality healthy foods and products from the best-selling brands on the market is available at wholesale prices through a membership model. Thrive Market's benefits are unique to the marketplace and offers true value proposition to the consumer with a huge selection of Paleo, Gluten-Free, Raw, Vegan, Dairy-Free, Nut-Free, Allergen-Free, Certified Organic, only Non-GMO foods, non-toxin baby product, home goods, supplements and vitamins.

Through the company's Thrive Gives initiative, a unique take on one-to-one giving, every paid membership is matched with a free membership for a low-income family. Thanks to Thrive Gives, thousands of Americans who otherwise wouldn't be able to afford healthy and natural products will have easier access.

About Else Nutrition.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Toddler Nutrition was a 2020 Top-seller on in the New Product within Baby & Toddler Formula Category during Q4. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed on TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives include leaders hailing from the largest infant nutrition companies. Else advisory board members held executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies. Many of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics Harvard Medical School, Children's Hospital Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, University Hospital Brussels, Belgium, Tel Aviv University and Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the Company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID 19 and that the manufacturing, broker and supply logistic agreement with the Company do not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

For further information: Media Contact : Covet Consumer Business Unit, Gianna Totaro, [email protected], P: 1-301-875-6574, For more information, contact: Ms. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, Co-Founder & Director, ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc., E: [email protected], P: +972(0)3-6445095; Mr. Sokhie Puar, Director of Else Nutrition, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 604-603-7787