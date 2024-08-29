VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the launch of its plant-powered, Ready-to-Drink Kids Shakes, available in Chocolate and Vanilla flavors, at a Southern California's leading upscale grocery store chain. Beginning in September, Else Nutrition's nutritious kids shake will be available in 19 locations across the region, accompanied by promotional offers.

Else Nutrition Announces Launch of Plant-Powered, Ready-to-Drink Kids Shakes at a Southern California’s Premier Upscale Grocery Chain (CNW Group/Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.)

"We are delighted to collaborate with this esteemed grocery chain to increase the accessibility of our delicious Kids Ready-to-Drink products for families in Southern California," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO & Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "This partnership is a natural fit for Else Nutrition, as we both prioritize offering high-quality, healthy, and flavorful food options to our customers."

The grocery chain, with 19 stores strategically located from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles to Palm Springs, has earned a distinguished reputation for delivering the best-tasting food and the freshest ingredients. Known for its unique blend of quality, value, and an exceptional shopping experience, the chain has become a leader in the grocery industry, renowned for its freshness, homemade quality, and the inviting atmosphere that welcomes every shopper.

Else Nutrition's new Kids Shakes are perfectly aligned with the core values of the California grocery chain, particularly its dedication to culinary innovation and providing customers with the finest food choices. Crafted from the cleanest, whole-food ingredients, Else Nutrition's products are plant-Based, dairy-free, soy-free, and free from added sugars, offering a balanced nutritional profile that parents can trust.

To delve deeper into Else Nutrition's offerings and its revolutionary approach to early childhood nutrition, visit www.elsenutrition.com

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY) (OTCQX: BABYF) (FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and whole plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its plant-based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

Global Food Innovation Summit #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

"Best Dairy Alternative" Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022 , Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon

, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon On My 2024 Else Nutrition's Ready-to-Drink Kids Vanilla Shake Named Among the Best in Family-Friendly Products by the Prestigious Mom's Choice Awards®

TSX

Neither the TSX nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs, and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID-19 and that the manufacturing, broker, and supply logistic agreement with the company does not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs, and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations Contact: Alexandra Schilt, Crescendo Communications, LLC, Office: (212) 671-1020, Email: [email protected]