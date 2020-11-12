Else Launches a Nationwide Brand Campaign in the U.S.: "In an Else World"

The campaign includes an interactive Instagram Live series with featured appearances from leading pediatricians, registered nurses and dietitians, including Kacie Barnes, MCN, RDN, LD and Hillary Sadler, MSN, RCN-OB, IBCLC as well as celebrity mom, Hilaria Baldwin. Tune into the series on Tuesdays at 1:00 p.m. EST, by following @elsenutrition on Instagram.

The campaign aims to spread Else Nutrition's mission of providing real, plant-based and no-compromise nutrition alternatives for parents to feed their child, building the kind of world where families can choose nutrition that aligns with their values and needs.

Coming to life through bold and colorful animation, Else Nutrition welcomes all consumers to an 'Else World' where whole-food, plant-based nutrition is everywhere, especially in the baby aisle. Focusing on the brand's core values of providing natural products that are better for the baby, the parent and the planet, Else is excited to showcase its sustainable and cleaner offerings, including its first, breakthrough product – 'Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers'.

"We're excited to launch our first, national marketing campaign. We're inviting all parents to join us in building an Else World: the kind of world our babies and children deserve: with cleaner, less processed, whole-food plant-based nutrition, and a healthier planet. Since launching Else Nutrition we've seen how our ground-breaking plant-based nutrition has helped families around the U.S. provide their children with proper nutrition," said Mrs. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "We believe that babies and children should have the same clean label, plant-based nutrition choices as their parents do, without compromise. We are excited to have the opportunity to increase awareness with consumers that will bring these ideals and values to life for millions of families across North America."

"Together with the inspiring Else Nutrition team, we have created a world in which alternative possibilities are always available and all you need to do is to be open to them," said Sivan Kidron, Animation Director. "The animation plays on this idea, showing us what is behind and beyond what we currently see, while continuously opening our minds to new and exciting alternatives and innovations."

Follow @elsenutrition on Instagram. Join an Else World on Instagram and Facebook by following #ElseWorld.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the Company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID 19 and that the manufacturing, broker and supply logistic agreement with the Company do not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Covet Consumer Business Unit, Gianna Totaro, [email protected], P: 1-301-875-6574; Ms. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, Co-Founder & Director, ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc., E: [email protected], P: +972(0)3-6445095; Mr. Sokhie Puar, Director of Else Nutrition, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 604-603-7787