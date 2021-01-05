Else Expands North American Retail Presence as first Baby Category Product on Plant X - a Leading Plant-Based Ecommerce and Digital Community

"We're thrilled to be listed on the Plant X platform, and there's a real need for such a community. Joining this innovative online platform solely dedicated to Plant-Based companies, aligns perfectly with our mission to bring real clean label, whole, sustainable, Plant-Based options for parents to nourish their children," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "We're proud to be part of platform of like-minded, purpose-driven brands and raising awareness for Plant-Based Nutrition and its benefits to a growing segment of consumers. This will help bolster our presence in both North America and Europe," she added.

"Launching the new baby products section of PlantX.com with Else Nutrition is very exciting for us," said Julia Frank, Plant X CEO. "We've seen the success of the baby formula vertical and having it in our Plant-Based umbrella only adds to the potential in this space."

Plant X is now a publicly traded company in the U.S., Canada and Germany with brick and mortar locations on the way in North America and Tel Aviv, Israel.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the Plant-Based community, Plant X's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything Plant-Based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 Plant-Based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing, and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers, and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs, and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a Plant-Based lifestyle, and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Toddler Nutrition was a 2020 Top-seller on Amazon, in the New Product within Baby & Toddler Formula Category. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Children's Hospital of Colorado, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

