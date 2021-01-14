MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Montreal-based ELNA Medical, a leading Quebec provider of healthcare services, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Medicentres Canada, the largest chain of corporately owned medical clinics in the country.

As part of the transaction, the 38 Medicentres clinics will be integrated into the ELNA Medical network.

This deal positions ELNA Medical as the largest network of medical clinics across Canada with over 800 medical professionals working in 54 primary and specialty care and occupational health clinics throughout Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta. ELNA provides both in-person and virtual care to over 1 million Canadians and 1500 corporations annually.

"Since its inception five years ago, ELNA Medical has remained true to its mission to provide service excellence for each and every patient. Our objective is to persist in providing convenient and quick access to primary and specialty care services including personalized and preventive medicine by leveraging advanced technologies. As we face the challenging and painful reality of the ongoing pandemic, our mission resonates more than ever. We are proud to expand and continue to make every effort to keep our patients and communities safe." ELNA Medical president and founder, Laurent Amram explained.

Under the new agreement and building on a long history of working together, Medicentres and Rexall Drugstores will continue to serve patients and customers looking for convenient access to healthcare services.

Wayne Samuels, General Manager of Medicentres Canada said, "We look forward to continuing our 42-year tradition of excellence and building upon the strength of our new cross-Canada network to innovate and improve every level of patient care."

This acquisition marks the first expansion beyond Quebec's borders for ELNA Medical and is one of many in the company's vision to build the most impactful primary and specialty care network of clinics, enabled by cutting-edge technology.

About ELNA Medical

ELNA Medical is a privately-owned, Montreal-based company. Operating since 2016, ELNA has been delivering RAMQ-covered primary and specialty healthcare in its state-of-the-art clinics across Quebec. ELNA Medical is associated with CDL Laboratory, a diagnostic laboratory with a longstanding reputation as an industry leader in the Canadian healthcare space. True to its mission and its spirit of innovation, ELNA is committed to making a distinctive contribution to the health and well-being of every patient by providing easily accessible medical services of exceptional quality.

About Medicentres Canada

Medicentres Canada offers primary care (walk-in and family practice), specialist care, and occupational health services to patients and corporate clients across Canada. Founded in Edmonton as a walk-in clinic in 1979, Medicentres Canada has grown to be one of the largest chains of fully managed medical clinics in the country.

About Rexall Drugstores

With a heritage dating back over a century, Rexall is a leading drugstore operator with a dynamic history of innovation and growth, dedicated to caring for Canadians' health…one person at a time. Operating over 400 pharmacies across Canada, Rexall's 8,500 employees provide exceptional patient care and customer service. Rexall is part of the Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd. and a proud member of the global McKesson Corporation family. For more information, visit rexall.ca.

