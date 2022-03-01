MONTREAL, March 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Montreal-based ELNA Medical ("ELNA"), Canada's largest integrated network of medical clinics, announced today its expansion into the National Capital Region with the launch of its new men's sexual wellness clinic in Gatineau.

Comprised of three clinics operated by world-class specialists, ELNA Sexual Wellness is Canada's only network of clinics to offer a comprehensive suite of urology and sexual wellness treatments for both men and women. ELNA's new private men's sexual wellness clinic, located within the UnionMD medical complex at 86 Promenade du Portage in Gatineau, is one of the very few in Canada to provide both Shockwave Therapy and P-Shot treatments for erectile dysfunction and Peyronie's disease.

"ELNA Sexual Wellness is delighted to bring its expertise, as well as our innovative treatments, including Shockwave Therapy and the P-Shot, to men in the Nation Capital Region. I am thrilled to be able to provide personalized treatment that no longer entails a two-hour drive to Montreal," said Dr. Andrew Steinberg, Urologist and Founder of ELNA Sexual Wellness.

"ELNA Medical continues to expand in new markets throughout Canada. This latest expansion in the National Capital Region, which follows the opening of our COVID-19 testing centre in Gatineau last year, reflects our unwavering commitment to provide enhanced access to the quality health services we are proud to provide throughout the country," added Laurent Amram, President and Founder of ELNA Medical.

About ELNA Medical

ELNA Medical is Canada's largest integrated network of medical clinics. Focused on comprehensive care, ELNA offers a vast array of primary and specialty medical services, therapies and procedures at 60-plus clinics. ELNA combines its extensive medical offering with access to over 1,500 diagnostic tests, thanks to its sister company, CDL Laboratories, a leader in round-the-clock medical diagnostics for three decades. Treating more than 1.2 million Canadians every year, ELNA is true to its innovative spirit and mission of providing easily accessible and personalized medical services of the highest quality. Leveraging state of the art technologies, and strategic partnerships with renowned industry leaders, ELNA strives to provide better healthcare outcomes for Canadians.

