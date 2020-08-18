Elliptic Extends Partnership with Binance, Adding BNB to its Blockchain Analytics Platform

Binance , the world's largest digital asset exchange 1 , has been using Elliptic's blockchain analytics solutions and services since 2019 for their global compliance operations, working together in all regions that Binance operates to help them comply with global and local anti-money laundering (AML) regulatory requirements.

As well as being a payment method, BNB can be used to pay for fees on the Binance exchange and used to participate in token sales on the Binance Launchpad. Elliptic will, in future, be able to provide crypto compliance monitoring to issuers using the Binance Launchpad to launch new BEP2 tokens on the Binance blockchain. BNB also powers the Binance DEX (decentralized exchange powered by Binance Chain).

"This partnership not only strengthens our commitment to regulatory compliance but also opens the door for wider adoption of BNB and BUSD," said Samuel Lim, Chief Compliance Officer, Binance. He added "We see Elliptic's support of Binance Chain and their expertise in blockchain analytics as an important step in furthering confidence from stakeholders over time."

"An innovator in the cryptoasset market, Binance continues to drive market growth, with Elliptic there to help them satisfy regulatory requirements and support the safe adoption of cryptoassets as they launch new products and services", said Simone Maini, Elliptic's CEO. She adds, "Elliptic's coverage of the Binance Chain extends that partnership."

Following the addition of 89 new cryptoassets to Elliptic's blockchain analytics platform this year, including BUSD , Zcash, and ZEN , Elliptic now provides the broadest coverage of any crypto transaction screening solution with over 97% of all cryptoassets monitored by trading volume.

Media Contacts

Elliptic

[email protected]

Binance

[email protected]

About Elliptic

Elliptic is the global leader in cryptoasset risk management solutions for crypto businesses and financial institutions worldwide. Recognized as a WEF 2020 Technology Pioneer and backed by investors including Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, SBI Group, and Santander Innoventures, Elliptic has assessed risk on transactions worth several trillion dollars, uncovering activities related to money laundering, terrorist fundraising, fraud, and other financial crimes. Elliptic is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Singapore, and Tokyo. To learn more, visit www.elliptic.co and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Binance

Binance is the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

1 https://coinmarketcap.com/rankings/exchanges/

SOURCE Elliptic

Related Links

http://www.elliptic.co

