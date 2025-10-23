Binance Academy and Global Fintech Institute Launch 'Introduction to Regulatory Risks and Frameworks'

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Binance Academy , the open-access blockchain and crypto learning hub of Binance, today launched a special online course geared toward regulatory and compliance professionals curious about the world of crypto as part of Binance's ongoing partnership with the Global Fintech Institute.

As digital assets continue to reshape the financial services industry at an unprecedented pace, equipping professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to lead this transformation has become more important than ever.

About the Course

Titled Introduction to Regulatory Risks and Frameworks, the curriculum consists of virtual modules led by guest instructors Dr. Ernie Teo, Director of Applied Computing in Finance at Nanyang Technological University, and Nizam Ismail, CEO of Ethikom Consultancy, a former regulator and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) officer.

The course concludes with an expert panel discussion on navigating the evolving regulations that features Richard Teng, Binance CEO; Dr. Ernie Teo; Elsa Madrolle, General Manager, Europe for VerifyVASP, and Grace Chong, Head of Financial Services Regulation at Drew & Napier LLC.

The course is accessible via Binance Academy, available to the public at no cost, and is recommended for aspiring regulatory professionals of all levels of experience seeking insight into regulatory dynamics shaping the crypto industry.

The syllabus incorporates the topics fundamental to the crypto industry such as money laundering risks and investor protection principles. The course also features real-world cases like the FTX collapse, describes today's global regulatory landscape, and introduces key compliance risk areas. It also touches on RegTech and SupTech, covering their definitions, industry adoption, and role in enhancing regulatory oversight.

Module topics include, but are not limited to:

Global Regulatory Status by Country

State of Crypto Asset Regulation

Asset Regulation Evolving Attitude Towards Crypto Regulations

Regulations Case Study: Binance 's AML Efforts

's AML Efforts Case Study: Binance 's Corporate Cross-Border Regulatory Insights

Access Introduction to Regulatory Risks and Frameworks on Binance Academy .

Strengthening Binance's Partnership with GFI

First announced at the GFTN Forum in Japan in March 2025, Binance's strategic partnership with GFI aims to equip professionals with the skills needed to thrive in an era defined by constantly evolving financial regulations.

To inaugurate the strategic alliance, Binance sponsored over 500 scholarships for GFI's 16-hour online program Foundation in Crypto Regulation and Compliance, supporting the needs of professionals in regulatory bodies, financial institutions, and compliance roles with particular interest in the crypto industry.

Binance's support has allowed GFI to expand its educational programs, conduct critical research, and foster industry-wide collaboration, bridging the knowledge gap between traditional finance and digital innovation. The partnership is instrumental in equipping professionals with the expertise to navigate regulatory challenges, harness new opportunities, and drive responsible adoption of cutting-edge financial technologies.

Through its ongoing collaborative efforts, Binance continues to develop accessible, forward-looking learning programs designed to empower current and future professionals with the most up-to-date industry insights.

As the industry continues to evolve rapidly, timely education plays a pivotal role in shaping its direction. By empowering individuals and organizations through knowledge, Binance and GFI hope to bring about a more inclusive, efficient, and resilient fintech ecosystem. Through such educational initiatives, we aim to drive the growth of the next generation of fintech leaders.

