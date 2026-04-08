TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Ellipse Insurance announced today the acquisition of the personal insurance portfolio of Synex Auto Habitation.

Since its founding in 2024, Ellipse Insurance has experienced strong growth by focusing on both organic expansion and targeted, well-considered acquisitions such as this one. "This acquisition of Synex Auto Habitation' portfolio is strategic for Ellipse. It enables us to significantly strengthen our presence in the Montréal market while reinforcing Ellipse's position as a major player in property and casualty insurance in Québec," said Patrice Jean, President of Ellipse Insurance.

Employees of Synex Auto Habitation will join Ellipse's extensive network of experts; all committed to supporting their clients and protecting their financial wellbeing.

The acquisition of Synex Auto Habitation's portfolio by Ellipse Insurance aligns with Synex Assurance's strategic direction to strengthen its performance and market positioning in commercial insurance. "Our strategic plan in Québec focuses on concentrating our efforts on the segments where we generate the greatest value and where growth prospects are the strongest. That said, it was essential for us to partner with an organization capable of ensuring rigorous continuity for our clients while recognizing the value of our teams. Ellipse emerged as a natural partner," said Yan Charbonneau, President of Synex Assurance.

This acquisition reflects Ellipse's clear and distinctive vision: preserving identity, relationships, and local expertise while integrating teams into a stronger, unified ecosystem. Ellipse thereby offers enhanced capabilities in terms of knowledge, tools, governance, and insurance solutions for both personal and commercial lines. This comprehensive, 360-degree offering represents a significant competitive advantage for Ellipse, supporting both future acquisitions and sustained business development.

About Ellipse Insurance

Ellipse Insurance is a hybrid firm offering property and casualty insurance and financial services. With a unique blend of local presence and international capabilities, Ellipse delivers a human-centered approach to insurance, creating meaningful, personalized experiences that closely reflects the needs of clients on both shores of the St. Lawrence River.

SOURCE Ellipse Assurances

Informations: Gabrielle Roy, Marketing and communication manager, 1 800 567-1070, [email protected]