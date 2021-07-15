LOGAN, Utah, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- ELITechGroup, market leader in global vapor pressure osmometer technology, announces the acquisition of GONOTEC, a leading market player in freezing point osmometer technology.

The purchase of the company unites two osmometry market leaders, providing the industry with a full range of osmometry solutions that meet specific needs enabling physicians to more rapidly and accurately diagnosis disease and determine the proper course of patient treatment.

In addition, ELITechGroup will now have a direct market presence in Germany enabling the company to serve customers with its entire portfolio of products and solutions directly.

"The strategic acquisition of GONOTEC expands the company's global capabilities to deliver innovative products to the in vitro diagnostics, biotech, chemical, environmental, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and research market segments. With a combined 90+ years of innovation, we aim to become the number one osmometry company in the world," said Bryce McEuen, Vice President, Biomedical Systems. "In addition, the acquisition increases our capacity and geographic presence to serve laboratories with superior levels of service and customer support."

For more information about our osmometry solutions, visit Osmometers.com.

About ELITechGroup

ELITechGroup is a privately held group of worldwide manufacturers and distributors of in vitro diagnostic equipment and reagents for clinical chemistry, microbiology, molecular diagnostics, hematology, cytology, and sweat test systems. Our mission is to improve patient care by empowering laboratories to do more in less time, with accuracy, to enable rapid and accurate course of treatment for patients.

