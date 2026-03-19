ELITE ISLAND RESORTS LAUNCHES "A LOVE LETTER TO ANTIGUA" CAMPAIGN CELEBRATING THE ISLAND'S BEAUTY AND CULTURE

Elite Island Resorts features a collection of all-inclusive properties in Antigua, each designed to showcase the island's charm and heritage. From elevated adults-only escapes at Galley Bay Resort & Spa and Hammock Cove Antigua to the vibrant beachfront energy of Pineapple Beach Club Antigua and The Verandah Antigua, and adventures for all ages at St. James's Club & Villas, every resort blends immersive Caribbean experiences with attentive hospitality. This summer, travelers can take advantage of a special offer at The Verandah Antigua tied to the" A Love Letter To Antigua" campaign, enjoying their 5th Night FREE. This offer expires May 31, 2026, for travel from May 1 to September 30, 2026.

Itineraries and the 360° Antigua Map: From Inspiration to Adventure

Through a new social series, content creators guide audiences in co-creating itineraries at Elite Island Resorts' Antigua properties, allowing followers to vote, submit questions, and participate in polls to design their dream vacation. Each journey highlights the island's signature attractions, from Nelson's Dockyard and Devil's Bridge to Antigua's rainforest trails and local celebrations, turning inspiration into a real, personalized experience. Complementing these itineraries, the 360° Antigua interactive map lets travelers explore all 365 beaches, natural harbors, cultural sites, and hidden gems, with integrated video content and creator recommendations to visualize adventures before traveling. Together, the itineraries and map provide a seamless way for guests to plan, discover, and experience the full richness of Antigua this summer.

As part of its ongoing destination advocacy, Elite Island Resorts also produced a national parks video highlighting Antigua's protected landscapes, narrated by internationally recognized reggae artist Causion, known as the "Reggae Ambassador of Antigua," further reinforcing the company's commitment to showcasing the island's distinctive landscapes beyond its resort footprints. The film captures sweeping aerial views of Antigua's dramatic coastline and natural landmarks, including areas surrounding Devil's Bridge and the historic landscapes of Nelson's Dockyard National Park.

Resorts Rooted in Their Communities

Across Antigua, its most popular resorts are defined by a deep commitment to cultural preservation and community engagement. At The Verandah Antigua, the resort strengthens destination independence by producing its own water, beer, and nursery on the property, reducing reliance on imports and supporting the wider resort network. Pineapple Beach Club supports literacy programs and school-supply initiatives, maintains an on-property turtle sanctuary, and uplifts neighboring-village businesses by showcasing their products on-site, including producers of Granma Aki's hot sauce. Galley Bay Resort & Spa emphasizes education and community impact, sponsoring local schools, providing scholarships, and collaborating with the University of the West Indies to support staff development, while also integrating hydroponic gardens, graywater irrigation, glass recycling, and partnerships with AB Sea Turtle Awareness to protect local wildlife. Across the portfolio, these initiatives ensure every stay reflects Antigua's culture, landscapes, and traditions.

"Antigua is a Caribbean gem unlike any other, offering a blend of natural beauty, rich history, and vibrant culture," says Kari Tarnowski, Chief Commercial Officer of Elite Island Resorts. "Through our community partnerships, regenerative tourism initiatives, creator-curated itineraries, and new 360° interactive island map, we are creating meaningful ways for travelers to experience Antigua through both its landscapes and the distinctive experiences our hotels provide. We want every guest to leave inspired, having discovered the heart of the destination, and eager to return."

"A Love Letter to Antigua" encourages travelers to plan their trip, explore deeply, and experience the island like never before. For more information, visit www.eliteislandresorts.com.

About Elite Island Resorts

A cornerstone of Caribbean hospitality, Elite Island Resorts is a premier collection of all-inclusive beachfront properties across Antigua, Barbados, and Panama. The portfolio includes Galley Bay Resort & Spa, Hammock Cove Antigua, Pineapple Beach Club Antigua, St. James's Club & Villas, The Verandah Antigua, The Club Barbados, and Los Establos Boutique Resort Panama. Known for exceptional service, world-class amenities, and a high rate of returning guests, Elite Island Resorts creates memorable island escapes that blend local culture with immersive experiences. Elite's commitment to hospitality and community support continues through the brand's partnerships and its focus on delivering unforgettable Caribbean holidays.

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SOURCE Elite Island Resorts