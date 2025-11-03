ELITE ISLAND RESORTS IN ANTIGUA ARE PROUD PARTICIPANTS IN THE PENULTIMATE AND FINALE EPISODES OF "THE GOLDEN BACHELOR"

Tune in November 5 & 12 on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Elite Island Resorts in Antigua are proud participants in two upcoming episodes of "The Golden Bachelor." The episodes, filmed across four of the island's most breathtaking properties, Galley Bay Resort & Spa, Hammock Cove Antigua, Pineapple Beach Club Antigua, and The Verandah Antigua, will feature special dates with The Golden Bachelor, Mel Owens. The penultimate episode will air on November 5 at 9/8c, and the finale episode will air on November 12 at 8/7c on ABC. Both episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Mel Owens, the 66-year-old former NFL veteran-turned-lawyer, is making his next big play as the second Golden Bachelor. Born and raised in a close-knit Midwestern family in Detroit, Owens' athleticism shone through from an early age. After graduating from the University of Michigan, he was selected as the ninth overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft by the LA Rams. Following his retirement from football, Owens transitioned into a career in law and moved to Orange County, California, dedicating himself to helping others – particularly those seeking justice for sports-related injuries. It was during this time that he met his first love, and together they had two sons. While life took an unexpected turn with the passing of his father and the end of his marriage, Owens channeled his energy into being the best father he could be, focusing on raising his sons and coaching their extracurricular sports teams. Now, after several years as a devoted dad, Owens is rediscovering a love rooted in the simple joys of companionship -- sharing life's everyday moments, making plans for the future, and growing stronger together as a couple. As the Golden Bachelor, he's eager to meet someone who shares this vision and finally find that perfect teammate he's been waiting for in his golden years.

As viewers follow Mel's journey of rediscovery on The Golden Bachelor, Antigua's most romantic resorts each offer their own charm and allure, setting the stage for love and connection. From the barefoot luxury of Galley Bay Resort & Spa, with its oceanfront rooms, open-air dining, and tranquil lagoon spa, to the elevated elegance of Hammock Cove Antigua, where private plunge pools, gourmet dining, and curated wines define five-star indulgence, each resort embodies a distinct Caribbean experience. Pineapple Beach Club Antigua brings carefree fun with its white-sand beach, vibrant pools, and ocean-view suites, while The Verandah Antigua offers spacious villas, serene beaches, and wellness-focused tranquility. As the season reaches its romantic finale, Elite Island Resorts and Antigua shine as the ultimate backdrop for love stories, both onscreen and off.

"The Golden Bachelor" is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, a Warner Bros. Television Group company. Jessica Castro and Andrew Frank serve as executive producers. Jessica Castro serves as showrunner.

ABOUT ELITE ISLAND RESORTS

A cornerstone of Caribbean hospitality, Elite Island Resorts is a premier collection of all-inclusive beachfront properties across Antigua, Barbados, and Panama. The portfolio includes Galley Bay Resort & Spa, Hammock Cove Antigua, Pineapple Beach Club Antigua, St. James's Club & Villas, The Verandah Antigua, The Club Barbados, and Los Establos Boutique Resort Panama. Known for exceptional service, world-class amenities, and a high rate of returning guests, Elite Island Resorts creates memorable island escapes that blend local culture with immersive experiences. Elite's commitment to hospitality and community support continues through the brand's partnerships and its focus on delivering unforgettable Caribbean holidays.

To learn more about Elite Island Resorts, visit www.eliteislandresorts.com .

ABOUT ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

Antigua (pronounced An-tee'ga) and Barbuda (Bar-byew'da) are located in the heart of the Caribbean Sea. The twin-island paradise offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches - one for every day of the year. The largest of the English-speaking Leeward Islands, Antigua comprises 108-square miles with rich history and spectacular topography that provides a variety of popular sightseeing opportunities. Nelson's Dockyard, the only continuously working Georgian era dockyard in the world, and a listed UNESCO World Heritage site, is perhaps the most renowned landmark. Antigua's tourism events calendar includes the Antigua Racing Cup, Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month, the annual Antigua Carnival; known as the Caribbean's Greatest Summer Festival and Antigua and Barbuda Art Week. Barbuda, Antigua's smaller sister island, is the ultimate celebrity hideaway. The island lies 27 miles north-east of Antigua and is just a 15-minute plane ride away. Barbuda is known for its untouched 11-mile stretch of pink sand beach and as the home of the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere. For more information on Antigua and Barbuda visit: www.visitantiguabarbuda.com

ABOUT THE GOLDEN BACHELOR

After more than 20 years of fostering young love on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise, The Golden Bachelor showcases a new kind of love story, one for the golden years. One hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in search of a partner with whom to share life's next chapter, as contestants bring a lifetime of experience, strength, and wisdom to the journey. The Golden Bachelor is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, a Warner Bros. Television Group company. Jessica Castro and Andrew Frank serve as executive producers, and Jessica Castro serves as showrunner.

