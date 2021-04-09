Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions supports the maintenance of cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and quad trails in these two regions to draw winter activity lovers from home and abroad in coming years.

DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, April 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The practice of winter trail activities contributes to Quebec's regional vitality. In the context of a global pandemic, several regions have been impacted by the temporary absence of international tourists. Outdoor activities have nonetheless enabled local people to enjoy themselves and take advantage of Canada's natural beauty and richness, while also helping to diversify the economies of our communities.

To showcase more broadly the unparalleled attractions around Quebec's regions and to enable businesses and organizations offering winter trail activities to be ready for the next season, we must continue to invest in trail maintenance and provide an optimal experience to tourists from home and abroad.

Enhancing the experience of future winter seasons

With this in mind, Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec), the Honourable Mélanie Joly, today announced financial support totalling $539,063 for the Baroudeurs, the Club des neiges Sorel Tracy, the Club de ski de fond St–François and the Club trois (3) et quatre (4) roues du comté Johnson through the Winter Tourism Initiative.

Additional information on the projects is provided in a related backgrounder.

The Government of Canada is keen to support recreational, cultural and sports projects that have a positive impact on tourism and the local economy, especially in these uncertain times. The investments announced today are helping to improve and prepare facilities for the post-COVID-19 recovery, and these initiatives will benefit all Canadians, and eventually tourists from around the world.

Quotes

"The CED support announced today confirms our willingness to support winter tourism projects and reaffirms our commitment to Canadian businesses, organizations and citizens in these difficult times. The financial contributions granted to these businesses and organizations represent very good news for the drawing power of the Centre-du-Québec and Montérégie regions. Thanks to our government's investments in winter attractions, we will ensure we are ready to receive tourists from our own region, and then from around the world!"

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"Tourism is an economic engine for all our communities and will be a key part of our economic recovery. Winter tourism dynamizes regions during the coldest months of the year and, as we have seen during the pandemic, it contributes not only to citizens' well-being but also to the vitality of local economies. Our government is proud to promote initiatives such as these, which are having a positive impact on regional economic development, supporting good jobs for the middle class and bringing joy to people in a Nordic country such as ours."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. With an initial budget of $10M over two years from CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, the Winter Tourism Initiative aims to boost the practice of winter trail activities and sports and the resulting economic spin-offs. It enables organizations to acquire equipment and sustain safe maintenance activities for cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and quad trails. Given the significant spin-offs of many of the projects presented through the Initiative, the budget has been topped up to a current total of nearly $13M .

over two years from CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, the Winter Tourism Initiative aims to boost the practice of winter trail activities and sports and the resulting economic spin-offs. It enables organizations to acquire equipment and sustain safe maintenance activities for cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and quad trails. Given the significant spin-offs of many of the projects presented through the Initiative, the budget has been topped up to a current total of nearly . CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

