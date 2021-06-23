The Louiseville business will thereby continue to expand, helping to increase its production capacity and leading to the creation of 10 jobs.

LOUISEVILLE, QC, June 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Mauricie region counts several dynamic businesses and organizations with innovative ideas helping to create a strong local economic fabric. Some organizations have succeeded in adapting to the pandemic and are prospering, while others have had to reduce their operations. Today, as we plan for the economic recovery, they need support now more than ever to ensure their communities remain robust. The Government of Canada has committed to assisting them as they pursue their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec), today announced $285,000 in financial support for Omnifab. For over 20 years, this SME has been designing, manufacturing and repairing high-quality mechanical components. In addition to offering a mobile (on-site) machining service and the hiring out of labour, it stands out through its expertise enabling it to develop solutions, equipment and products adapted to its clients' needs. This repayable contribution will support its growth through the acquisition of new integrated management software and production equipment.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on organizations that are well grounded in the regional economy. Innovation is a major contributor to growth, as well as a key asset in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

"Helping businesses grow and innovate so they can develop their capacities with digital technologies and create good–quality jobs is at the heart of our priorities. That is why we are providing our support to Omnifab, a business whose success is raising the profile of not just the Mauricie region but also the entire Canadian economy. We are here to assist workers and Quebec and Canadian SMEs in these difficult times; we are helping them equip themselves with what they need so that, together, we can rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more sustainable economy."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"We are proud to help businesses equip themselves with what they need to remain competitive, prosper and create good jobs. Thanks to our government's financial assistance, Omnifab will be able to continue to innovate in a cutting-edge field and strengthen its position in the industry and on the markets. This support will thus benefit the Mauricie region's economy and enable the region to participate fully in Canada's economic recovery."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.





A successful economic recovery will depend, among other things, on the vaccination of as many Canadians as possible. To learn more: Vaccines for COVID-19.





CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

