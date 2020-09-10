ELI Condos, a project with a unique architectural style is making its mark in the Quartier des spectacles Français
Sep 10, 2020, 10:14 ET
MONTRÉAL, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Sainte-Catherine Street, a major cultural and commercial artery in the city of Montreal, will soon welcome ELI Condos: a modern 8-storey building offering 81 residential units on the corner of Sainte-Élisabeth Street.
Inspired by urban art, this unique real estate project, featuring a contemporary design, is perfectly in tune with the surrounding urban landscape and the colourful murals that adorn the Quartier des spectacles. This remarkable OMNIA Technologies project is the result of a close collaboration with architectural firm ADHOC, and with the McGill Immobilier sales team.
With an unbeatable Walk Score®, the ELI Condo project is located in the heart of the action in the most vibrant, cultural, innovative, and entertaining neighbourhood of the city, steps from the downtown core. Its prime location will allow its occupants to take full advantage of a dedicated pedestrian district offering a wide variety of services and leisure activities, not to mention direct access to the UQAM campus and to numerous public transportation options.
ELI Condos is much more than just an architectural project, it is a unique residential development built on a human scale. Its common areas, rooftop terrace, fitness centre, and coworking space all serve to create a living environment designed and intended to meet its occupants' every need and to promote their well-being day in and day out.
With an emphasis on minimalism and modern style, each unit is designed to optimize on space and is equipped with concealed built-in appliances in an ergonomic kitchen featuring sleek clean lines. Furthermore, each common area presents its own visual identity, with a unique mural and a modern industrial design, a harmonious reflection of the eclectic style of the neighbourhood.
The sales office, located opposite the project site, will open to the public starting on September 8th. As part of the launch, an original mural by a local Montreal artist will be unveiled – a fitting event, and your invitation to come discover the universe of the ELI Condos project and everything it has to offer.
SALES OFFICE
214 Sainte-Catherine St. East
Montreal (Quebec) H2X 1L1
[email protected]
OPENING HOURS
Monday to Thursday, from 12 to 7 p.m.
Friday by appointment
Saturday and Sunday, from 12 to 5 p.m.
PROJECT SPECS
WEBSITE
elicondos.ca
ARCHITECTS
ADHOC Architects
NUMBER OF UNITS
81 condo units (studios and one-bedroom)
MAIN FEATURES
- The common rooftop terrace, a window on urban art
- The coworking space, an incubator for new ideas
- The fitness centre, an inspiring workout space
LOCATION
The ELI Condos project stands out thanks to its unique location in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles, mere steps from downtown and all its amenities.
CONSTRUCTION SITE ADDRESS
On the corner of Sainte-Catherine street and Sainte-Élisabeth street
BUILDER
OMNIA Technologies
CONSTRUCTION AND DELIVERY
Delivery is slated for the spring of 2022
INCLUSIONS
- Functional open concept living spaces
- 8.5-foot high ceilings
- Generous windows
- Wall mounted air conditioner
- Quality engineered wood floors
- Built-in stacked 24-inch washer and dryer
- Ceramic shower walls
- Concealed refrigerator and dishwasher
- Kitchens with door and drawer dampers
- Quartz countertops and ceramic backsplashes
- Modern faucets
- Built-in oven, cooktop, and range hood
- Fully equipped bathroom
