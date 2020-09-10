Inspired by urban art, this unique real estate project, featuring a contemporary design, is perfectly in tune with the surrounding urban landscape and the colourful murals that adorn the Quartier des spectacles. This remarkable OMNIA Technologies project is the result of a close collaboration with architectural firm ADHOC, and with the McGill Immobilier sales team.

With an unbeatable Walk Score®, the ELI Condo project is located in the heart of the action in the most vibrant, cultural, innovative, and entertaining neighbourhood of the city, steps from the downtown core. Its prime location will allow its occupants to take full advantage of a dedicated pedestrian district offering a wide variety of services and leisure activities, not to mention direct access to the UQAM campus and to numerous public transportation options.

ELI Condos is much more than just an architectural project, it is a unique residential development built on a human scale. Its common areas, rooftop terrace, fitness centre, and coworking space all serve to create a living environment designed and intended to meet its occupants' every need and to promote their well-being day in and day out.

With an emphasis on minimalism and modern style, each unit is designed to optimize on space and is equipped with concealed built-in appliances in an ergonomic kitchen featuring sleek clean lines. Furthermore, each common area presents its own visual identity, with a unique mural and a modern industrial design, a harmonious reflection of the eclectic style of the neighbourhood.

The sales office, located opposite the project site, will open to the public starting on September 8th. As part of the launch, an original mural by a local Montreal artist will be unveiled – a fitting event, and your invitation to come discover the universe of the ELI Condos project and everything it has to offer.

PROJECT SPECS











ARCHITECTS

ADHOC Architects

NUMBER OF UNITS

81 condo units (studios and one-bedroom)

MAIN FEATURES

The common rooftop terrace, a window on urban art

The coworking space, an incubator for new ideas

The fitness centre, an inspiring workout space



The ELI Condos project stands out thanks to its unique location in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles, mere steps from downtown and all its amenities.



On the corner of Sainte-Catherine street and Sainte-Élisabeth street

BUILDER

OMNIA Technologies

CONSTRUCTION AND DELIVERY

Delivery is slated for the spring of 2022

INCLUSIONS

Functional open concept living spaces

8.5-foot high ceilings

Generous windows

Wall mounted air conditioner

Quality engineered wood floors

Built-in stacked 24-inch washer and dryer

Ceramic shower walls

Concealed refrigerator and dishwasher

Kitchens with door and drawer dampers

Quartz countertops and ceramic backsplashes

Modern faucets

Built-in oven, cooktop, and range hood

Fully equipped bathroom

