Design allows adult users to freely reshuffle parts

Top-notch price-to-performance ratio is also highlighted

TORONTO, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- Leading global vape brand ELFBAR unveiled EW9000, an innovative vape kit shaped with a single-use pod and an attachable charging unit, to Canada and markets in Latin America.

This hybrid pod device's design aligns seamlessly with ELFBAR's unwavering dedication to exploring new harm reduction frontiers in an effort to deliver an unparalleled vaping experience one of a kind.

ELFBAR EW9000

Its arrival in Canada and some Latin American markets coincides with its debut in the United Arab Emirates.

Lasting experience by magnetic structure of versatility

Featuring two parallel magnetic parts, this latest vape kit comprises two parts — a single-use pod that can be replaced, and an 820mAh attachable charging unit — that are magnetically connected to provide long-lasting performance with up to 9,000 puffs.

With the pod unit mounted with an in-built battery, adult vapers can choose between this structure, and the pod-charging unit combo kit. The two different formats offer adult users an uninterrupted power-up experience with seamless reshuffles when vaping.

Replaceable pods reduce costs

Underpinned by EW9000's magnetic structure, users can replace the single-use pod while keeping the charging unit for reuse. In contrast with conventional single-use vapes, EW9000 is optimized to help users stay cost-efficient and largely extend the product lifetime by simply purchasing new pods.

"EW9000 is the latest ELFBAR product with the sole aim of providing the experience at the bottom of every adult vaper's heart, on top of a more cost-effective option," commented Anthony Chau, Industrial Designer of EW9000.

With a magnetic structure, and varied color and icon combinations, EW9000 is the adult fidget gadget on their smoking cessation journey. The plethora of icons and colors also serve to let adult vapers share their charging units to unlock more combinations, letting go of stress through interaction and social networking in the overall vaping experience.

Playful mix-and-match in simple snaps

Presenting a selection of eight flavors, which vary by market, EW9000 inherits highly-favored classic tastes along the ELFBAR line, such as Blue Razz Ice, a signature flavor.

This is the latest development in ELFBAR's commitment to continuously leveling up user experience, that palates in different demographics must be well represented and flavors need to be tailored to diversified user demands.

The charging units are available in seven colors and with six patterns, allowing users to explore up to 56 different combinations.

EW9000's customization of interchangeability with a snap is set to become the new hand gadget for adult vapers.

In both Canada and Latin American markets, a variety of flavor options, including Blue Razz Ice, California Cherry, Watermelon Ice, Miami Mint, Dragon Strawnana, and Cherry Strazz will be available, with Juicy Peach and Jiggly Sting specially tailored to Canada, and Grape Ice and Sour Lush Gummy offered in Latin America.

About ELFBAR

ELFBAR is a pioneer and innovator in the global vaping industry. Since its inception in 2018, it has been exploring new frontiers by providing a distinct and diverse vaping experience with innovation at its core.

ELFBAR stays committed to compliance, youth access prevention and sustainable growth in its unwavering responsibility as a leading brand favoured and referred by tens of millions of adult users worldwide.

For more information about ELFBAR as a brand and its products, please visit elfbar.com.

