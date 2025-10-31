BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- Elevaris Medical Devices, a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization for industry-leading multi-national healthcare companies, announced the appointment of its new Chief Engineering and Operations Officer, Salvador Montes.

Montes will be responsible for global engineering strategy and operations across the company's facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and South Korea.

"I have deep respect for the legacy Elevaris is leveraging and immense belief in our potential to deliver sustainable growth and customer satisfaction."

"Sal brings vast global experience and is incredibly pedigreed in execution, operational excellence, and continuous improvement," said Richard Zrebiec, CEO of Elevaris Medical Devices. "We're excited about the discipline, energy, and vision he brings as we continue to strengthen our engineering and manufacturing capabilities to catapult growth and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

Montes brings to Elevaris more than 25 years of experience leading multi-site manufacturing and supply chain operations across the medical, aerospace, and consumer goods industries. His expertise spans Lean transformations, start-ups, mergers and acquisitions, and operational turnarounds; and, he has a proven record of building high-performance teams and driving sustainable results. He integrates Lean principles; Sales, Inventory, and Operations Planning; daily management systems, and policy deployment to link operational excellence directly with business and stakeholder outcomes.

"I am thrilled to join this team of development and engineering experts focused on applying such extensive manufacturing capabilities to deliver precision solutions to medical device customers," Montes said. "I have deep respect for the legacy Elevaris is leveraging and immense belief in our potential to deliver sustainable growth and customer satisfaction."

Montes is both Certified in Planning and Inventory Management by the American Production and Inventory Control Society and has operated under its Supply Chain Operations Reference Digital Standard, a digital, open-access, and comprehensive standard for evaluating and improving a company's end-to-end supply chain operations. He also is a certified SCRUM Master, a coach and facilitator for the SCRUM framework intended to help people and teams solve complex problems via experimentation and feedback loops.

Montes is a graduate of Tecnologico de Monterrey and holds a degree in Industrial Engineering. He also has completed executive programs at McGill University, Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Beyond his academic achievements, Montes also has been a featured speaker at the American Manufacturing Summit and has been profiled in Hispanic Executive Magazine and BOSS Magazine.

About Elevaris Medical Devices:

Elevaris Medical Devices is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for industry-leading multi-national healthcare companies, medical device manufacturers, and emerging technology companies. It is one of the world's leading manufacturers of made-to-spec procedural needles and specializes in the manufacture of precision micro-components, complex tubular components, and sub-assemblies. The company also distributes a wide range of complementary pharmaceutical products, surgical instruments, and medical supplies.

Elevaris Medical Devices has more than 300 employees across its locations in North America, the UK, and South Korea. For more information, visit elevarismedical.com.

