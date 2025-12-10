Elemental Clean Fuels Powers Kamloops' Largest Green Hydrogen Initiative

Partnering wiith Sc.wén̓wen Economic Development and Kruger Kamloops Pulp Mill to Advance Industrial Decarbonization

KAMLOOPS, BC, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Elemental Clean Fuels (ECF) is partnering with Sc.wén̓wen Economic Development and Kruger Kamloops Pulp L.P. to advance the Kamloops Clean Energy Centre (KCEC), a proposed 10‑megawatt green hydrogen facility at the Kruger pulp mill in Kamloops, BC.

KCEC is expected to supply 100% of its green hydrogen to Kruger's kiln, replacing approximately 16% of the mill's natural gas consumption and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 7,000 tonnes per year. The oxygen produced will be reused directly in mill operations to improve pulp processing and whitening, helping to reduce reliance on harsher chemicals and supporting a more circular local economy.

"We're honoured to work alongside Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc and Kruger Kamploops Pulp L.P. to bring the Kamloops Clean Energy Centre to life," says Zachary Steele, CEO, Elemental Clean Fuels. "KCEC is the perfect example of our mission: proven technology, private capital, and the strong partnerships to deliver Canada's low-carbon economy. We're excited to advance this with Sc.wén̓wen and Kruger for Kamloops and beyond."

Indigenous-led clean energy innovation

KCEC reflects Indigenous leadership in designing and advancing local clean energy solutions that support both environmental stewardship and economic self-determination. The project is being developed in close collaboration with Sc.wén̓wen, Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc's economic development arm, ensuring benefits such as skills development, procurement opportunities, and long-term revenue streams remain in the community.

"The Kamloops Clean Energy Centre reflects our commitment to sustainability, economic self-determination, and highlights our leadership in advancing innovative, local clean energy solutions," says Kúkwpi7 Rosanne Casimir, Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc.

Elemental Clean Fuels' role is to bring proven clean fuel expertise, project execution capability, and private capital to help turn this Indigenous‑led vision into a bankable, buildable project. Together, we are creating a replicable model for how green hydrogen can be deployed in partnership with First Nations to decarbonize heavy industry and advance economic reconciliation.

Real climate impact for B.C.

KCEC is currently in the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) phase, supported by federal and provincial partners, under B.C.'s Greenhouse Gas Reduction (Clean Energy) Regulation. The partners are working to finalize long‑term hydrogen offtake agreements and reach a positive final investment decision, positioning Kamloops as a key hub in B.C.'s emerging hydrogen economy.

By pairing Indigenous leadership with industry expertise and enabling policy frameworks, KCEC illustrates what is possible when clean energy innovation is rooted in partnership, respect for Indigenous rights and title, and a shared commitment to tackling climate change.

About Elemental Clean Fuels

Elemental Clean Fuels is developing the next generation of North America's clean energy infrastructure. With private financing, strategic partnerships, and industry expertise, ECF delivers commercially viable projects that power industries with sustainable, reliable fuel.

SOURCE Elemental Clean Fuels

For Media Inquiries: Victoria Sewell, [email protected], 416-709-9217