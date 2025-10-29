Elemental Clean Fuels Acquires Remaining Interest in Cariboo Clean Fuels

Accelerating the Buildout of Canada's Clean Energy Infrastructure

KAMLOOPS, BC, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Elemental Clean Fuels (ECF), one of Canada's leading clean fuel developers, today announced the merger and acquisition of the remaining interest in Cariboo Clean Fuels, uniting two execution-driven clean energy leaders under one banner and marking a pivotal moment in Canada's journey toward a low-carbon, energy-secure future.

Cariboo Clean Fuels (CCF) has established a strong track record in developing hydrogen, renewable natural gas (RNG), and clean fuel production facilities across Western Canada. Its team has led the development of billions of dollars in capital and commercial energy projects, spanning utility power, petrochemical, and natural gas transport sectors. The CCF team will continue on with Elemental Clean Fuels as leaders in its Canadian operations.

"This is a defining moment for our company and for Canada's clean fuel future. By bringing Cariboo fully under the Elemental umbrella, we're aligning two proven teams to deliver on one powerful vision: building the clean energy infrastructure Canada needs, said Zachary Steele, CEO of Elemental Clean Fuels. "Over the next 12 months, we'll be advancing a portfolio of shovel-ready projects--hydrogen refueling corridors for freight and municipal fleets, RNG industrial projects and an e-methanol terminal for export and domestic consumption, and industrial decarbonization facilities that anchor local economies. These are not concepts. They're projects ready to build, backed by capital, partnerships, and experience."

Founded in 2024, Cariboo Clean Fuels began as a joint venture between Elemental Clean Fuels and Cariboo Low Carbon Fuels, led by Bob Blattler - CEO Cariboo Clean Fuels, Canadian Hydrogen Association Board Member and its affiliate Hydrogen BC Chair and his senior management team. Together, both teams bring a collective 200+ years of experience in clean energy development.

"Elemental and Cariboo share a unified vision for a sustainable, economically resilient energy future. Together, we're building the foundation for Canada's clean energy transition – creating jobs, attracting investment, and ensuring Canada remains a global leader in energy security and innovation." - Bob Blattler, CEO of Cariboo Clean Fuels.

Driving the Next Decade of Clean Energy Growth

This transaction comes at a pivotal moment for Elemental Clean Fuels as it advances Canada's Clean Fuel Corridor--a national network of clean fuel production and refueling infrastructure extending from the Port of Prince Rupert through the Prairies and beyond. Elemental Clean fuels recently announced that Quinbrook, a specialist global energy transition investment manager, has acquired a strategic ownership stake in the company including a significant capital commitment from Quinbrook to fund ECF's development pipeline. By 2030, Elemental aims to deliver clean energy infrastructure capable of removing the equivalent of over 150,000 cars off the road in Canada through its projects, without the emissions.

Guided by a strategy grounded in real-world demand and community priorities, Elemental is leveraging proven technology, private capital, and strong partnerships with Indigenous communities, municipalities, and industry leaders to build projects that deliver measurable economic, environmental, and social returns.

About Elemental Clean Fuels

Elemental Clean Fuels is developing the next generation of North America's clean energy infrastructure. With private financing, strategic partnerships, and industry expertise, ECF delivers commercially viable projects that power industries with sustainable, reliable fuel.

Mission: Powering North America's Clean Fuel Economy.

