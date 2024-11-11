Elegoo Rolls Out Black Friday Deals on Popular 3D Printers

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- Elegoo, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, has kicked off its much-anticipated Black Friday sale, running from November 4 to December 2, 2024 (PST). The sale offers incredible discounts on top-selling products, including the award-winning Saturn 3 Ultra, the versatile Neptune series, and the high-performance Mars and Jupiter resin printers. This promotion spans Elegoo's official stores in the US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, making it the perfect opportunity to elevate users' 3D printing experience.

The Award-winning Saturn 3 Ultra: Exceptional Detail and Reliability

The Saturn 3 Ultra stands out in this year's Black Friday sale with its exceptional performance and precision. Praised by GamesRadar as "Highly Recommended," this award-winning resin printer features a 12K screen that delivers stunning detail and smooth finishes, making it the perfect choice for intricate models or prototypes. With its large build volume and fast print speeds, the Saturn 3 Ultra ensures efficiency without compromising quality. Its intuitive interface and reliable performance make it a top pick for both hobbyists and professionals looking for high-end results.

US: 289.99 USD - 23% off

CA: 399.99 CAD - 36% off

EU: 269.99 EUR - 42% off

AU: 409.99 AUD - 37% off

JP: 46,999 JPY - 33% off

Neptune Series: Versatile and High-Speed Performance

For those who require a large build volume, the Neptune 4 Max is the ideal choice, perfect for creating sizable prints with professional-grade quality. The Neptune 4 Plus strikes a balance between size and performance, catering to a variety of projects. Meanwhile, the Neptune 3 Plus offers a reliable and user-friendly experience for newcomers, ensuring smooth and consistent prints.

US: 349.99 USD for Neptune 4 Max - 26% off

CA: 359.99 CAD for Neptune 4 Plus - 35% off

EU: 247.99 EUR for Neptune 4 Plus - 42% off

JP: 29,999 JPY for Neptune 3 Plus - 37% off

Mars & Jupiter Series: Precision and Productivity for Every Creation

Elegoo's Mars and Jupiter series of resin printers offer users high performance with a focus on detail and efficiency. Featuring a 9K screen, the Mars 4 is perfect for those needing to print smaller, highly detailed models, providing outstanding precision with every print. On the other hand, the Jupiter SE caters to those looking for larger prints with sharp resolution, ideal for creating both small and large-scale projects with ease.

UK: 131.99 GBP for Mars 4 - 39% off

UK: 484.99 GBP for Jupiter SE - 34% off

AU: 241.99 AUD for Mars 4 - 34% off

For more information on Elegoo's Black Friday sale and to explore the full range of discounted products, please visit Elegoo's official stores.

About Elegoo

Founded in 2015, Elegoo is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products to nearly 90 countries and regions. In 2023, the company's total sales revenue reached approximately 200 million USD, with close to 700 employees and nearly 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

