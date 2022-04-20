ELECTRUM STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND L.P. EXERCISES NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM CORP. WARRANTS

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - On April 20, 2022 Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund L.P. ("Electrum") exercised 11,393,306 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to purchase 11,393,306 common shares (the "Common Shares") of Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (the "issuer") at a total consideration of CAD$911,464.48, or CAD$0.08 per Common Share (the "Warrant Exercise").

As a result of the Warrant Exercise, Electrum owns 130,161,627 Common Shares and 49,644,546 Warrants, representing approximately 32.5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares or 39.9% upon exercise of the remaining Warrants (assuming the exercise of all of the remaining Warrants beneficially owned by Electrum, and that no other securities, including those convertible into, or exercisable for, the issuer's securities, are issued, converted or exercised prior to the exercise of the remaining Warrants).

As at the date of the filing of Electrum's last Form 62-103F1 relating to its security holdings of the issuer (the "Last Filing"), being April 26, 2021, Electrum owned 118,768,321 Common Shares and 97,037,852 Warrants, representing approximately 30.6% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares or approximately 44.4% upon the exercise of the Warrants (assuming the exercise of all of the remaining Warrants beneficially owned by Electrum, and that no other securities, including those convertible into, or exercisable for, the issuer's securities, are issued, converted or exercised prior to the exercise of the remaining Warrants).

The securities referred to above were acquired for investment purposes and Electrum and/or one or more of its affiliates may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of Common Shares or other securities of the issuer whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreement or otherwise.

The issuer is located at 3001 - 130 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3P5. Electrum is located at 535 Madison Avenue, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10022, USA. A copy of the early warning report to which this news release relates can be obtained from Michael Williams (646-365-1600) or on the SEDAR profile of the issuer at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund L.P.