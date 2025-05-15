ELECTRUM STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND L.P. ACQUIRES UNITS OF NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM CORP.

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Pursuant to a private placement of Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (the "issuer") which closed on May 14, 2025, Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund L.P. ("Electrum") subscribed for and purchased 584,000 units ("Units") of the issuer at an aggregate subscription price of CAD$350,400 or CAD$0.60 per Unit in connection with the issuer's private placement (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the issuer (the "Common Shares") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Upon completion of the Private Placement, Electrum and "joint actors" (as such term is defined in National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues) of Electrum own 3,096,826 Common Shares and 1,051,257 Warrants which represent approximately 49.85% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares or approximately 57.11% upon exercise of the Warrants (assuming the exercise of all of the Warrants beneficially owned by Electrum, and that no other securities, including those convertible into, exercisable for, the issuer's securities, are issued, converted or exercised prior to the exercise of the Warrants.

As at the date of the filing of Electrum's last Form 62-103F1 relating to its securityholdings of the issuer (the "Last Filing"), being September 27, 2024, the Offeror owned 2,512,826 Common Shares and 607,505 Warrants, representing approximately 44.83% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares or approximately 50.22% upon exercise of the Warrants (assuming the exercise of all of the Warrants beneficially owned by Electrum, and that no other securities, including those convertible into, exercisable for, the issuer's securities, are issued, converted or exercised prior to the exercise of the Warrants).

The securities of the issuer noted above referred to above were acquired for investment purposes and Electrum and/or one or more of its affiliates may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of Common Shares or other securities of the issuer whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreement or otherwise.

Electrum is an "accredited investor" (as such term is defined in National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions adopted by the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 45-106")).

The issuer is located at 2896 South Sheridan Way, Suite 202, Oakville, ON L6J 7T4. Electrum is located at 600 Fifth Avenue, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10020, USA. A copy of the early warning report to which this news release relates can be obtained from Michael Williams (646-365-1600) or on the SEDAR+ profile of the issuer at www.sedar.com.

