Electricity Canada appoints new President and CEO

OTTAWA, ON, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Board of Directors of Electricity Canada has appointed Josée M. Guibord, LLB ICD.D as its new President and CEO, starting September 8, 2026.

With over 25 years of experience in the energy, mining and infrastructure sectors, Josée comes to Electricity Canada at an important moment as electricity demand in Canada is expected to double in the next 25 years. Josée and Electricity Canada and its members will be working with government and other stakeholders to implement a strategy to meet growing demand, support electrification, and deliver reliable, affordable and increasingly clean electricity to Canadians.

Josée has worked in senior leadership for over a decade in the energy sector, most recently as Executive Advisor at Dunsky Energy+ Climate. Prior to this, she served as President and CEO at Evolugen by Brookfield Renewable, where she managed a portfolio representing US$10 billion in assets. Her leadership was instrumental in driving strategic growth, establishing a new brand and vision, and delivering strong financial results. In this role, Josée was recognized for her expertise in government and Indigenous relations, corporate governance, risk management, environmental, social and governance (ESG), and equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) programs. Josée also served as General Counsel and Senior Vice President, North America, for Brookfield Renewable, and as Associate General Counsel at Vale Canada Limited.

Josée holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) magna cum laude from the University of Ottawa, is a member of the Ontario Bar, and is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors' Director Education Program (ICD.D). In recognition of her contributions to Canada and her longstanding community service, she was awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal in 2025.

Electricity Canada represents the country's major electricity companies, which power homes, businesses and communities nationwide.

QUOTE:

"This is a defining moment for Canada's electricity sector, which is playing an increasingly important role in shaping the country's economic and energy future. As demand grows, there is significant work ahead to build the electricity system Canadians will rely on for generations. Josée brings the vision, experience, and leadership required to guide Electricity Canada through this next chapter. Her strategic vision, proven track record of leading growth and transformation, and deep governance expertise position her well to help shape the future of Canada's electricity sector."

- Jana Mosley, Chair, Electricity Canada and President and CEO, Toronto Hydro.

About Electricity Canada:

Electricity Canada is the national voice for electricity in Canada. Our members generate, transmit, and distribute power to homes and businesses across Canada. We represent integrated electric utilities, independent power producers, transmission and distribution companies, power marketers, and system operators. Our members deliver electricity to all Canadians, in every province and territory.

SOURCE Electricity Canada

For additional Information or to arrange an interview: Graeme Burk, Director of Communications, 613-809-0720, [email protected]