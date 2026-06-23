Electricity Canada Announces Jana Mosley as Chair of the Board

OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Electricity Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Jana Mosley as Chair of its Board of Directors.

Jana Mosley is President and Chief Executive Officer of Toronto Hydro, where she oversees the operations and performance of one of Canada's largest urban electricity companies. She is a transformational leader and brings more than 25 years of experience across the electricity sector, with expertise in safety, operations, customer experience, regulatory frameworks, government policy, and grid modernization and resiliency.

Prior to joining Toronto Hydro, Ms. Mosley held senior leadership roles at ENMAX Corporation, including President of ENMAX Power Corporation, where she was responsible for the development and safe operation of Calgary's electric grid and led strong financial and operational performance of the company during a period of growth and transformation. She joined ENMAX following a successful consulting career in the energy industry, and prior executive and technical leadership positions with the Alberta Electric System Operator, TransAlta Utilities and AltaLink Management Limited.

Ms. Mosley is a Professional Engineer (P.Eng.) with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and is a Harvard Business School alum. She is also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D). She has been recognised as one of Canada's Most Powerful Women by WXN (2023) and as a Calgary Influential Women in Business award recipient (2022).

In addition to Electricity Canada, Ms. Mosley currently serves on the Board of Directors at the Ontario Energy Association, where she was previously Chair, and is a director on the Board of the Western Energy Institute.

As Chair of Electricity Canada, Ms. Mosley will guide the organisation at a pivotal moment for the sector, as electricity companies across the country work to meet growing demand, support electrification, and deliver reliable, affordable and increasingly clean electricity to Canadians.

Electricity Canada represents the country's major electricity companies, which power homes, businesses and communities nationwide.

QUOTES

"This is a period of unprecedented growth in the electricity sector. Electricity Canada is the national voice of clean energy and is well positioned to help lead the country through rapid electrification. I'm excited to work with Canada's largest electricity companies to ensure our electricity system is ready to support the growth ahead." – Jana Mosley, President and CEO, Toronto Hydro

"Jana Mosley is exactly the kind of proven, forward-looking leader our industry needs at this critical moment. As Canada works to double electricity capacity, build faster and strengthen collaboration across governments and partners, her experience will help drive the reliable, affordable and modern grid Canadians depend on." – Francis Bradley, President and CEO, Electricity Canada

About Electricity Canada:

Electricity Canada is the national voice for electricity in Canada. Our members generate, transmit, and distribute power to homes and businesses across Canada. We represent integrated electric utilities, independent power producers, transmission and distribution companies, power marketers, and system operators. Our members deliver electricity to all Canadians, in every province and territory.

SOURCE Electricity Canada

For additional Information or to arrange an interview: Julia Muggeridge, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Electricity Canada, 613-719-9323, [email protected]