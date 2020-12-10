OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada remains committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good middle-class jobs and support the natural resource sectors. Investing in zero-emission vehicles is an important step toward getting to net zero by 2050. This is more important than ever as we prepare to reopen the economy and plan our recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced that 12 new level 2 electric vehicle (EV) chargers will be installed in the Town of Antigonish to provide residents with more options to charge their vehicles where they live, work and play.

Natural Resources Canada provided $495,000 in funding to Saint John Energy to help build 99 EV fast chargers across the Maritimes to encourage increased adoption of zero-emission vehicles. The Town of Antigonish is also contributing $47,955 to the project. Additional contributors and site locations include the City of Edmundston, the Village of Perth-Andover, the Town of Mahone Bay, the Town of Berwick and the City of Summerside. With the federal funding, the total cost of the project is $1,138,689.



Federal funding for this project is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), which is supporting the government's ambitious target to have all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada be zero-emission by 2040.

The government has provided over $600 million to help make EVs more affordable and to support the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers, as well as to support charging in more localized areas, such as retail stores, apartment buildings, on streets and at workplaces. These investments also include support for the establishment of natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors and hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres. The infrastructure resulting from these investments will ensure that people can drive and charge their vehicles across Canada. Funding also supports the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies as well as the development of enabling codes and standards.

These investments will be complemented by commitments included in the recent Fall Economic Statement, which proposes to further accelerate zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) uptake by providing an additional $150 million for ZEV infrastructure over the years, starting in 2021–22, and an additional $287 million in funding for vehicle purchase incentives that will make ZEVs more affordable for Canadians.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs, advance Canada's green future and help us achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

"We are providing greener options for Canadians to get where they need to go. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

Seamus O'Regan

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"Our government's investments in the green economy help fight climate change and create good jobs at home. These new electric vehicle charging stations will help Antigonish become an even more dynamic place to live and will bring the Town one step closer to net zero."

Sean Fraser,

Member of Parliament for Central Nova

"Through our Municipal Planning Strategy, the Town of Antigonish reaffirmed our commitment to taking more significant steps to become a more sustainable and environmentally responsible community. With the support from Natural Resources Canada, we move closer to our goal of further reducing our carbon footprint in Antigonish. This partnership has allowed Mahone Bay, Berwick and Antigonish to pursue this project together to benefit our residents and the investment will make the option for electric vehicles more accessible in each of our communities."

Laurie Boucher

Mayor of the Town of Antigonish

"The Alternative Resource Energy Authority (AREA), together with its municipal partners, is committed to the decarbonization of our communities. Through ongoing collaboration with the federal government and investments through the Zero-Emission Vehicle Investment Fund, we can take necessary steps to support public demand for zero-emission vehicles."

Aaron Long

AREA (Alternative Resource Energy Authority)

