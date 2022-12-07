Electors in Mississauga-Lakeshore Can Drop Off Their Special Ballot in Person

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -

The deadline to apply to vote by special ballot for the Monday December 12 federal by-election has passed.

has passed. Electors who have applied for a special ballot are responsible for returning their completed ballot to Elections Canada by election day.

are responsible for returning their completed ballot to Elections Canada by election day. Electors voting by special ballot from inside the riding and who have not yet mailed back their completed ballot can return it in person at the local Elections Canada office; they have until election day, 8:30 p.m. to do so. They can also drop it off at any polling station in Mississauga–Lakeshore on election day.

to do so. They can also drop it off at any polling station in Mississauga–Lakeshore on election day. On election day, electors who have not received their special ballot voting kit or who are unable, for any other reason, to vote using their kit will be allowed to vote in person, even if they had applied to vote by special ballot.

To do so, electors must make a solemn declaration and sign a form that includes an attestation that they have not previously voted in this election.



All certificates issued to vote at a polling station will be matched against the list of electors who returned their special ballot so that no elector votes twice. Anyone found to have attempted to vote more than once will be referred to the Commissioner of Canada Elections.

To find their polling station, registered electors can check their voter information card , enter their postal code online or call 1-800-4636868.

, or call 1-800-4636868. Electors who have not applied to vote by special ballot can vote in person at their assigned polling station on Monday December 12, 2022 .

. To provide a safe environment for electors and election workers , Elections Canada encourages electors to wear a mask, even in places where it is not required.

, Elections Canada encourages electors to wear a mask, even in places where it is not required. Electors must wear a mask where required by the province or local health authority, or by the landlord leasing the space to Elections Canada.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

