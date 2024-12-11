Electors in Cloverdale-Langley City Can Drop Off Their Special Ballot in Person

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ -

The deadline to apply to vote by special ballot in the by-election in Cloverdale–Langley City ( British Columbia ) has now passed.

) has now passed. Electors who have applied for a special ballot are responsible for returning their completed ballot to Elections Canada by election day, Monday, December 16, 2024 .

. Electors voting by special ballot from inside their riding and who have not yet sent back their completed special ballot using the courier service arranged by Elections Canada should return it in person at the local Elections Canada office; they have until the close of polls on election day to do so.

Once an elector has applied to vote by special ballot, they cannot change their mind and vote at their assigned polling station on election day. Electors who applied for a special ballot voting kit but have not yet received it should contact Elections Canada or visit the local Elections Canada office in Cloverdale–Langley City without delay.

To find information about Elections Canada's services, electors can enter their postal code online or call 1-800-463-6868.

Electors who have not applied to vote by special ballot or voted at advance polls can vote in person at their assigned polling station on Monday, December 16, 2024 .

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

