Electors in the electoral districts of Elmwood–Transcona ( Manitoba ) and LaSalle–Émard–Verdun ( Quebec ) who are not registered can still vote in the by-elections on Monday, September 16, 2024. They can register at their polling station on election day.

To find their polling station, all electors need to do is enter their postal code online or call 1-800-463-6868.

Unregistered electors can also enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.

To register and vote, electors must prove their identity and address. Information on the ways they can do so, including a list of accepted ID, is available online.

To be eligible to vote in this by-election, an elector must have lived in the electoral district of Elmwood–Transcona or LaSalle–Émard–Verdun from Monday, July 29, 2024, to Monday, September 16, 2024.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

