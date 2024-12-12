Electors Can Register Just Before They Vote

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -

) who are not registered can still vote in the by-election on Monday, December 16, 2024. They can register at their polling station on election day. Unregistered electors can also enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.

To find their polling station, all electors need to do is enter their postal code online or call 1-800-463-6868.

To register and vote, electors must prove their identity and address. Information on the ways they can do so, including a list of accepted ID, is available online.

To be eligible to vote in this by-election, an elector must have lived in the electoral district of Cloverdale–Langley City from Monday, November 11, 2024, to Monday, December 16, 2024.

