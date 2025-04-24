Electors Can Register Just Before They Vote

GATINEAU, QC, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ -

Electors who are not registered can still vote in the federal general election on Monday, April 28. They can register at their polling station on election day just before they vote.

To find their polling station, all electors need to do is enter their postal code online or call 1-800-463-6868.

Unregistered electors can also enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.

To register and vote, electors must prove their identity and address. Information on the ways they can do so, including a list of accepted ID, is available online.

