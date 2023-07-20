Elections Canada
20 Jul, 2023, 11:59 ET
GATINEAU, QC, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ -
- Electors in the electoral district of Calgary Heritage (Alberta) who are not registered can still vote in the by-election on Monday, July 24, 2023. They can register at their polling station on election day.
- To find their polling station, all electors need to do is enter their postal code online or call 1-800-463-6868.
- Unregistered electors can also enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.
- To register and vote, electors must prove their identity and address. Information on the ways they can do so, including a list of accepted ID, is available online.
- To be eligible to vote in this by-election, an elector must have lived in the electoral district of Calgary Heritage from Monday, June 19, to Monday, July 24, 2023.
- Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in this federal by-election. Those interested in making an impact in their community can apply online at elections.ca or contact their returning officer for more information.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
For further information: Information: Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]
