News provided byElections Canada
Apr 23, 2025, 12:03 ET
GATINEAU, QC, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ -
- The deadline to apply to vote by special ballot in the federal general election to be held on Monday, April 28, has now passed.
- Electors who have applied for a special ballot are responsible for returning their completed ballot to Elections Canada by election day.
- Electors voting by special ballot from inside their riding who have not yet mailed back their completed special ballot should return it in person at their local Elections Canada office; they have until the close of polls on election day to do so.
- Once an elector has applied to vote by special ballot, they cannot change their mind and vote at their assigned polling station on election day. Electors who applied for a special ballot voting kit but have not yet received it should contact Elections Canada or visit their local Elections Canada office without delay.
- To find information about Elections Canada's services, electors can check their voter information card, enter their postal code online or call 1-800-463-6868.
- Electors who have not applied to vote by special ballot can vote in person at their assigned polling station on Monday, April 28, 2025.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.
SOURCE Elections Canada
Elections Canada Media Relations: [email protected]
Share this article