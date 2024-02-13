Registered electors in Durham should receive their card by Thursday, February 15, 2024

Elections Canada is mailing a personalized voter information card to each registered elector in Durham ( Ontario ). The card tells electors when and where to vote and has information about the accessibility of their polling station.

Electors who do not receive a card by Thursday, February 15, 2024, or whose card shows the incorrect information, can register or update their address online or contact the Elections Canada office in Durham. All electors in Durham can now check if they are registered, or register or update their address on the Online Voter Registration Service.

Electors should contact the Elections Canada office in their riding if:

the name on their card contains an error



they receive a voter information card for a deceased person or someone who does not live at their address

To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The voter information card may be used as proof of address at the polls. Electors must use it with another piece of accepted ID to prove their identity. View the list of accepted ID .

. Electors do not need to bring their voter information card to the polls in order to vote, but we encourage them to do so for faster service.

Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in the Durham by-election. Anyone interested in making an impact in their community can apply online at elections.ca or contact the local Elections Canada office in Durham for more information.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

