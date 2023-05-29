Registered electors in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount (Quebec), Oxford (Ontario), Winnipeg South Centre (Manitoba) and Portage–Lisgar (Manitoba) should receive their card by Saturday, June 3, 2023

GATINEAU, QC, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ -

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

For further information: Information: Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]